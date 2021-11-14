ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Clears COVID protocols

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Penguins activated Crosby (COVID-19) off virus-related protocols Sunday. Crosby tested positive...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Watch: Did Sidney Crosby get away with dirty play in Penguins blowout loss?

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby threw Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary into the boards during Sunday’s 6-1 loss. Sidney Crosby made his return for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday after being activated off the NHL’s COVID-19 list. That allowed Crosby to take part in his second game of the season, as Pittsburgh took on the Washington Capitals on the road. The Penguins lost 6-1, but Crosby got some attention for a rather dirty play.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild take on Crosby-less Penguins

It seems like forever since the Minnesota Wild traded away forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a long-awaited, much-debated first round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. For Zucker, it’s felt even longer, which makes Saturday’s tilt between the Wild and Pens - the first for the two teams since the trade - all the more meaningful.
NHL
USA Today

Capitals rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby's return

WASHINGTON (AP) — With three of their top offensive players out, the Washington Capitals are still right there atop the Metropolitan Division. Even Sidney Crosby's return couldn't help Pittsburgh keep up. Garnet Hathaway scored his third goal in two games, Alex Ovechkin added two assists and the Capitals routed the...
NHL
PensBurgh

Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel clear COVID protocol

Recently the Penguins have been battered by COVID with four players and head coach Mike Sullivan testing positive for the virus and being placed in the league’s protocol. On Tuesday, the somewhat acting temporary replacement coach of Todd Reirden delivered some good news on the front about defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson.
NHL
Person
Sidney Crosby
CBS Sports

Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Exits protocols

The Penguins activated Ruhwedel (COVID-19) off virus-related protocols Sunday. The defenseman should be active Sunday against Washington after missing Saturday's game. Ruhwedel has averaged 15:40 TOI/G but hasn't tallied any points through nine contests this season.
NHL
Sun-Journal

NHL roundup: Crosby, Dumoulin activated off COVID-19 list, but Penguins routed by Capitals.

WASHINGTON — Garnet Hathaway of Kennebunkport scored his third goal in two games, Alex Ovechkin added two assists and the Washington Capitals spoiled Sidney Crosby’s return Sunday night, routing the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-1. Martin Fehervary, Daniel Sprong, Conor Sheary, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, which won its fourth straight game and pulled even with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Sidney Crosby To Return To The Ice This Afternoon, Expected To Play In Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being sidelined for a positive COVID-19 test, Sidney Crosby is once again donning the skates and getting back out there on the ice. The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted on Saturday that the captain would be skating this afternoon, but he will not be playing in tonight’s game at 7 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
#Covid#Capitals
Hoops Rumors

Khris Middleton clears COVID protocols, will return to Bucks

Bucks wing Khris Middleton is set to take the floor for Milwaukee when the team faces off against the Lakers on Wednesday, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Middleton has been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols since testing positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the beginning of the month.
NBA
audacy.com

Ben Roethlisberger clears COVID protocol, expected to start Sunday

PITTSBURGH -- After not being listed anywhere on the Steelers Friday injury report, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been activated to the teams’ 53-man roster. His activation means that he has passed the NFL’s required COVID-19 protocols and produced multiple negative tests. Roethlisberger missed last week against the Detroit Lions due...
NFL
