Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Clears COVID protocols

Wideman had two assists and one hit over 11:46 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 win over Nashville. After amassing four points in four games, Wideman was made a healthy scratch Thursday, so that the Canadiens could get a look at Mattias Norlinder on the blue line. Montreal head coach Dominique Ducharme, desperate for offense, made an inspired decision and inserted the puck-moving defenseman at forward on the fourth line in place of Michael Pezzetta. The move paid immediate dividends, as Wideman helped on both of Ryan Poehling's goals. Wideman has eight points, 21 shots, 14 hits, nine blocked shots and 22 PIM over 15 games.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO