Schenectady, NY

Police: Bicyclist struck, killed Saturday in downtown Schenectady

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNwiY_0cwVqQGi00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY – A bicyclist was struck and killed Saturday in downtown Schenectady, police said.

The bicyclist, 56, was taken to Ellis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release his name Sunday.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

The driver police said struck the bicyclist left the scene, but was located some time later, police said. The driver is cooperating, a spokesman said.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon and the incident remained under investigation, police said.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of State and Lafayette streets, police said.

Officers responded there for a report of a bicyclist that had been struck, took him to Ellis and located the driver.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been traveling east on State Street when it struck the bicyclist, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0cwVqQGi00

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
