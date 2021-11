SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after police say she choked her mom when she would not allow her to borrow her phone. Ashae Yvonne Wiiliams, 34, was taken into custody for placing her mom, who is partially paralyzed, in a choke hold after tackling her, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police Williams became upset when she wouldn't let her borrow her phone and tackled her to the ground, which injured her.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO