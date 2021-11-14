ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

One teen killed, four others injured in Morrisville crash

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSnHN_0cwVpuab00
Police] (WSOC)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina teenager has died in an early morning car crash that seriously injured four other teens, officials said.

Officials say a 17-year-old girl was driving on Morrisville Parkway at about 1 a.m. Sunday when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed a median. Two passengers were thrown from the car as it rolled, including Jonathan Pooley, 18, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second teen ejected from the car was listed in critical condition Sunday.

[ ALSO READ: Driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County ]

The other two passengers, also teenagers, received serious injuries, the town said in a news release.

Investigators said the driver was the only person in the car wearing a seatbelt and did not have significant injuries.

WRAL-TV reports that Pooley’s grandfather said he was a “quiet, sweet boy” who had just turned 18.

(WATCH BELOW: Several injured in east Charlotte school bus crash)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Philadelphia deliveryman shoots 2 teens who were trying to rob him

PHILADELPHIA — A deliveryman in Philadelphia shot two teens who attempted to rob him early Saturday, authorities said. The delivery driver, who was legally licensed to carry a firearm, was accosted by three men shortly after midnight, WCAU reported. The driver told police he had arrived home in the Mayfair section of the city to give his family food, and when he returned to the truck the men approached him, the television station reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

2 fatally shot, 2 wounded at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. — Two people were killed and two others were wounded at a California apartment complex Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to a complex in Fresno at about 4 a.m. PST, The Bee of Fresno reported. Two men were found dead at the scene, and a woman and another man were taken to an area hospital, according to KNFS.
FRESNO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

DWI suspect leads Texas deputies on chase with 4 children inside pickup

HOUSTON — A man suspected of drunken driving and leading Texas deputies on a chase with four children inside a pickup truck is in custody, authorities said Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a DWI unit observed a man in a white Ford pickup truck driving erratically, KPRC reported. The deputies pursued the man and attempted to stop the truck, but the driver refused, the television station reported.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Morrisville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Morrisville, NC
Crime & Safety
Morrisville, NC
Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

Gun accidentally discharged at Atlanta airport; no active shooter

ATLANTA — An accidental gun discharge Saturday afternoon caused some concern for travelers at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Airport officials did not say where the gun was discharged but emphasized that there was no active shooter, WSB-TV reported. “There is no danger to passengers or employees,” airport officials said in a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Fentanyl-laced marijuana fueling Connecticut overdoses, police say

HARTFORD, Ct. — Health officials in Connecticut are warning residents that a rash of recent statewide overdoses may be linked to fentanyl-laced marijuana. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, more than three dozen such overdoses were reported between July and Oct. 26, requiring the administration by first responders of naloxone for revival, WFSB-TV reported.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wral Tv#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Rhode Island students build bus stop shelter for boy who uses wheelchair

WESTERLY, R.I. — High school students in Rhode Island made it easier for a boy in a wheelchair to remain sheltered while waiting for his bus each morning. The construction class at Westerly High School built a bus hut for 5-year-old Ryder Kilam, WJAR reported. The structure sits at the end of the driveway of the boy’s home, allowing him to wait in comfort for the bus that will take him to Dunn’s Corners Elementary School in Westerly.
WESTERLY, RI
WSOC Charlotte

Rittenhouse protest in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland police Friday night declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin. The protest of about 200 people was declared a riot after protesters started breaking windows, throwing...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
73K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy