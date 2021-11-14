ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers made 'very aggressive pitch' to WR Odell Beckham Jr.

By Zach Kruse
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fjSw_0cwVpOmh00

The Green Bay Packers made a strong play for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during his two-day free agency but it appears the team was always an underdog to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports, the Packers made a “very aggressive pitch” to Beckham Jr. before the former Cleveland Browns receiver signed with the Rams on Thursday.

Schrager said the Packers had quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams and coach Matt LaFleur all talk with Beckham Jr. about the fit in Green Bay and joining the Packers, but he was going to Los Angeles “regardless.”

It’s certainly possible the Packers were fighting a losing battle from the start and Los Angeles was where Beckham Jr. wanted to end up from the very beginning.

In fact, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Beckham Jr. did some recruiting of his own, using cornerback Jalen Ramsey to help convince the Rams to take a chance on the receiver.

“What (the other teams) didn’t know, Odell was pretty much pursuing the Rams,” Glazer said.

Glazer also said Beckham Jr. knew he could make more money off the field in Los Angeles – offsetting some of the lost money from leaving Cleveland – and he would prefer to be with the Rams long term instead of being a half-year rental. It’s likely neither was a real option for Beckham Jr. in Green Bay.

The Packers were considered one of the favorites throughout the process and were reportedly in the running until the final decision was made.

Beckham Jr. and the Rams come to Green Bay to play the Packers on Nov. 28 in what should be an important game in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Did Beckham Jr. pick the right team? The Packers, Rams and the rest of the NFL world will know in a few short months.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
