Law Enforcement

Bad Guy Ignores Commands, Shoots Cop On Video! LEO Round Table

By National News
 6 days ago
Today we watch the bodycam video and discuss the fatal shooting of Michael Craig, by Chicago (Illinois) Police officers. Also mentioned: Attorney Michael Oppenheimer.

We also discuss Ivan Foster, being fatally shot by Louisville (Kentucky) Metro Police, after he pulled a gun on officers as they yelled commands.

Also mentioned: Kentucky State Police, Fifth Division Officer Timothy Lanham, and Officers Tom Seabolt and Amber Andra.

Warning: Some scenes in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

