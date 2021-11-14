Bad Guy Ignores Commands, Shoots Cop On Video! LEO Round Table

Today we watch the bodycam video and discuss the fatal shooting of Michael Craig, by Chicago (Illinois) Police officers. Also mentioned: Attorney Michael Oppenheimer.

We also discuss Ivan Foster, being fatally shot by Louisville (Kentucky) Metro Police, after he pulled a gun on officers as they yelled commands.

Also mentioned: Kentucky State Police, Fifth Division Officer Timothy Lanham, and Officers Tom Seabolt and Amber Andra.

Warning: Some scenes in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

