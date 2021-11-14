Steelers’ Kevin Dotson Suffers Ankle Injury, Will Not Return To Lions Game

Last week the Steelers squeaked out yet another close win against the Bears and now have four straight wins and host the winless Lions. Undoubtedly the Steelers’ mid-season success is partially due to the fact, compared to 2020, they are relatively healthier and have avoided the major injuries to starters. True, they did lose JuJu Smith-Schuster but still have enough talent at that position to compensate. That said, they narrowly averted disaster as Chase Claypool did leave the Bears game early but found out the injury was not as severe as it could have been.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO