The OGC Standard provides a stand-alone definition of a Tile Matrix Set so that other Standards may take advantage of Tiles Matrix Sets’ performance benefits. 3 November 2021: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is requesting public comment on a revision to the candidate Two Dimensional Tile Matrix Set and Tile Set Metadata Standard. The new revision adds a new data model to describe tilesets and how to encode in XML and in JSON. It also corrects inconsistencies discovered in the first version, introduces some minor changes to the TileMatrixSet conceptual model and encodings, and clarifies the identification and use of registered TileMatrixSet definitions. Comments are due by December 3, 2021.

