It’s true, cats do love grass. It’s good for them, it’s fun to nibble, and it helps get rid of hairballs. Here’s everything else you need to know about cat grass. Did you know you could get grass specifically for your cat? That’s right. Our fuzzy feline friends are so happy chomping down on our houseplants, that someone had the great idea to bring that grass on indoors.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO