Disney's 'Eternals' tops box office for 2nd weekend

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney and Marvel's "Eternals" took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it's still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like "Clifford the Big Red Dog." "Eternals" added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates...

