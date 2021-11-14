Disney's 'Eternals' tops box office for 2nd weekend

When the first Cruella trailer was released, there was a nice buzz surrounding the origin story revolving around the 101 Dalmatians villain. The movie captured the audience’s attention because it felt very Joker-esque; While that wasn’t ultimately the case (it is a Disney product after all), the film was still released with positive reviews. However, despite the high critical reception, the Disney property was trounced by A Quiet Place Part II, which opened to an astounding $57 million, whereas Cruella garnered only $26 million following the holiday weekend. Cruella would go on to make $233.3 million worldwide, which usually isn’t bad for a film that came out during the pandemic; however, the production costs of the film were $200 million, Cruella needed to make $400 million worldwide just to break even. So, what happened? Obviously, the pandemic and the day-to-day release on Disney had something to do with the box office totals; however, Black Widow managed to make nearly $400 million under the same circumstances. Disney’s live-action adaptions have done well thus far, so there was no reason to assume that Cruella would end up being such a disappointment at the box office. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons that the Disney film was such a disappointment at the box office.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO