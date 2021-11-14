ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCU takes on Utah

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Bethune-Cookman (0-2) vs. Utah (2-0) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Monday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman goes up against Utah in an early season matchup. Utah won at home against...

rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso catching heat for Playoff comments on College GameDay

Lee Corso has made it crystal clear that the Cincinnati Bearcats don’t belong in the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats are currently 10-0 and ranked No. 5 in the Playoff rankings. They host SMU on Saturday before traveling to East Carolina on Nov. 27, with a win against the Mustangs clinching their place in the AAC Championship Game against Houston. Bearcats fans and the rest of the country, though, are well aware that a loss will eliminate Luke Fickell’s team from Playoff contention.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to narrow win over Arkansas

Nick Saban and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide got all they could handle from No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. When all was said and done, the Tide held on for a 42-35 victory to clinch the SEC West title and stay in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
Miami Herald

BCU faces Middle Tenn.

Bethune-Cookman (0-1) vs. Middle Tennessee (1-0) Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces Bethune-Cookman in an early season matchup. Bethune-Cookman fell 75-54 at South Florida in its last outing. Middle Tennessee is coming off a 98-59 win at home over Brescia in its most recent game.
Daily Herald

Boise State takes care of Utah Valley in season opener

BOISE, Idaho – Utah Valley’s comeback attempt fell short as the Wolverines dropped its season opener against Boise State, 76-56, on the road. With the loss, UVU falls to 0-1 on the season as the Broncos improve to 1-0 on the year. Fardaws Aimaq and Tim Fuller got the Wolverines...
chatsports.com

Utah Returns Home To Face Atlanta

Utah returns to the comfortable confines of Vivint Arena tonight when it hosts Atlanta, the beginning of a five-game homestand. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST, and tickets can be purchased HERE. It's been a long start to the season for the Jazz. Ten games in and Utah hasn't...
kiwaradio.com

BCU Clipped By Mount Mercy

Briar Cliff men’s basketball dropped a nonconference contest to Mount Mercy Wednesday night 89-84 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. BC drops to 2-3 on the season and will look to bounce back this Saturday as they open conference play. It was a sluggish start for the Chargers, as they trailed 12-2...
albuquerqueexpress.com

New coaches, new season: Abilene Christian takes on Utah

New coaches take the bench with their clubs for the first time when Abilene Christian visits Utah in Salt Lake City for Tuesday night's season opener. Craig Smith relocated from Logan, Utah -- where he coached the Utah State Aggies -- to take over a Utes program that fired 10-year coach Larry Krystkowiak after another disappointing season (12-13 overall).
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz take advantage of Hawks weaknesses and Jazz are #1 offense in NBA, how?

The Utah Jazz faced a reeling Atlanta Hawks team on Tuesday night and took advantage of all the things the Hawks do poorly and cruised to a commanding win. Donovan Mitchell continues to be outstanding and the defensive game plan against Trae Young was solid and effective. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube. Locke also looks at a new role for the ever improving Royce O’Neale. Locke digest a quarter by quarter look and then it is time to run down the power rankings. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
chatsports.com

Utah State Perspective: Utah State takes down New Mexico State

Utah State has now extended their winning streak to four games and is having much greater success than they have the previous two seasons. Utah State was able to take down New Mexico State 35-13 and are preparing to take on San Jose State in a must win conference game on Saturday.
