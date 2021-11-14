BCU takes on Utah

The Utah Jazz faced a reeling Atlanta Hawks team on Tuesday night and took advantage of all the things the Hawks do poorly and cruised to a commanding win. Donovan Mitchell continues to be outstanding and the defensive game plan against Trae Young was solid and effective. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube. Locke also looks at a new role for the ever improving Royce O’Neale. Locke digest a quarter by quarter look and then it is time to run down the power rankings. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO