Pedestrian Hospitalized Following Crash With Train In Denver

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 13-year-old Hawaii Island girl has died after being struck in Waikoloa on Thursday evening while walking along a road with a friend. The girl’s mother identified her as Augustina James, an eighth grader at Waikoloa Middle School. Hawaii Island police said the 21-year-old driver in the...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are searching for anyone involved in an early morning pin-in crash that fled the scene after the wreck. An officer on the scene of the crash said a person with severe injuries showed up to the hospital after a passerby drove them from the scene of the accident. […]
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Monday, Nov. 8, at approximately 7:20 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 52 at Thornock Road, west of Emmett. A 50-year-old male from Payette was traveling eastbound on State Highway 52 in...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were transported to local hospitals Monday in Birmingham after eight vehicles were involved in a car accident on I-59 S. Just after 5 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported they were on the scene on a multi-car accident on I-59 S near Lloyd Noland Parkway. At 5:15 p.m., officers […]
BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions for hours on Thursday afternoon due to a deadly head-on crash that ended with two people dead and two others rushed to the hospital. The highway was closed in both directions at mile marker 225 just after 3 p.m. Thursday.
All lanes had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday.
(credit: CBS)
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route and expect delays.
#US285 (Hampden Ave) southbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 43A. US-285 at mile point 225 southbound is closed due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/LgxDGtNJq7
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2021
Before the crash, Colorado State Patrol began receiving reports of a small grey vehicle driving recklessly through school zones and crossing the double yellow lines. Units were dispatched to the area but that’s when a head-on collision occurred between the grey vehicle and a white Ford.
The two people inside the grey vehicle that was driving recklessly were deceased on the scene. Two people inside the white Ford were rushed to the hospital. The grey vehicle does not have any license plates.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person remains in the hospital in critical condition following a crash on Boonville Road, according to Bryan Police. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive. Lanes were closed for a couple hours following the collision...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was lying on the tracks was struck by a CTA train Saturday night, police say.
The 50-year-old man was lying on the Blue Line tracks in the 500 block of South Pulaski around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by an approaching train.
He suffered abrasions and was initially taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital.
It is not clear how the man ended up on the tracks.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
CAMPBELL COUTNY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-year-old is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-75 in Campbell County. The crash occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Friday. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two cars were travelling in the left lane of the interstate...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a violent crash in Philadelphia’s Olney section Saturday morning that left five others injured, police say. The crash happened on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:10 a.m.
Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the outer lanes when the operator, a 57-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, and flipped the vehicle into two other cars that were stopped at a red light on Whitaker Avenue.
The 11-year-old boy, later identified as Tai’rhey Brown, and 34-year-old Amber Shanta...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A train is stopped on North and South First Streets near Leggett after police say someone was hit by it. According to a social media post made by the Abilene Police Department (APD) just before 8 Monday night, officers are working a “crash involving pedestrian and train” on the tracks near […]
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department says that on November 15, 2021, at approximately 4:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, the responding officers conducted a preliminary investigation into the crash. The...
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people are being transported to the hospital after being removed from an ambulance that rolled over on Interstate 95 in Dedham on Friday. Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 29B found the ambulance with significant front-end damage resting on its side on the grassy shoulder.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Three people were injured in a crash in front of the Home Depot on French Road Monday afternoon. According to New Hartford police, 61-year-old Richard Sylvester, of Utica, was driving south on French Road just after 1 p.m. as 57-year-old Darlene K. Varin, of Herkimer, was pulling out of the Home Depot parking lot, and the two vehicles collided.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish Saturday night, police say. Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on the I-10 South Frontage Road around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian, Katie Rae Mott, 36, of...
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A section of Route 28 was shut down Wednesday morning in Londonderry after a pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured. The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the area of the 7-Eleven Shell gas station near the Exit 5 ramp to Interstate 93. Police said it appears the man was trying to cross the busy roadway to get to the gas station.
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian is dead after a serious traffic crash in Cherry Valley on Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Harrison Avenue between Mill Road and the I-39 overpass, according to the Cherry Valley Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 70-year-old pedestrian in the road, along with two vehicles that had collided.
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and another driver were both taken to a hospital Tuesday night following a cruiser collision. Officers responding to the crash on Columbus Avenue around 5:45 p.m. say the other car slammed into the cruiser. Crews were seen taping off the large intersection and...
Comments / 0