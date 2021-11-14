ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pedestrian Hospitalized Following Crash With Train In Denver

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Denver police rushed to train tracks near Kalamath Street and West Bayaud...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Two killed, one flown to hospital following crash in Emmett

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Monday, Nov. 8, at approximately 7:20 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 52 at Thornock Road, west of Emmett. A 50-year-old male from Payette was traveling eastbound on State Highway 52 in...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
CBS Denver

2 Killed In Head-On Crash That Kept Highway 285 Closed For Hours

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions for hours on Thursday afternoon due to a deadly head-on crash that ended with two people dead and two others rushed to the hospital. The highway was closed in both directions at mile marker 225 just after 3 p.m. Thursday. All lanes had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday. (credit: CBS) Drivers were urged to take an alternate route and expect delays. #US285 (Hampden Ave) southbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 43A. US-285 at mile point 225 southbound is closed due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/LgxDGtNJq7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2021 Before the crash, Colorado State Patrol began receiving reports of a small grey vehicle driving recklessly through school zones and crossing the double yellow lines. Units were dispatched to the area but that’s when a head-on collision occurred between the grey vehicle and a white Ford. The two people inside the grey vehicle that was driving recklessly were deceased on the scene. Two people inside the white Ford were rushed to the hospital. The grey vehicle does not have any license plates.
BAILEY, CO
KBTX.com

Bryan Police: One person hospitalized following Boonville Road crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person remains in the hospital in critical condition following a crash on Boonville Road, according to Bryan Police. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive. Lanes were closed for a couple hours following the collision...
BRYAN, TX
CBS Chicago

Man Lying On Tracks Struck By CTA Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was lying on the tracks was struck by a CTA train Saturday night, police say. The 50-year-old man was lying on the Blue Line tracks in the 500 block of South Pulaski around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by an approaching train. He suffered abrasions and was initially taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital. It is not clear how the man ended up on the tracks. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
wymt.com

Kentucky 3-year-old airlifted to hospital following I-75 crash

CAMPBELL COUTNY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-year-old is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-75 in Campbell County. The crash occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Friday. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two cars were travelling in the left lane of the interstate...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Accident#Pedestrian Hospitalized
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy, Woman Dead, Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a violent crash in Philadelphia’s Olney section Saturday morning that left five others injured, police say. The crash happened on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:10 a.m. Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the outer lanes when the operator, a 57-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, and flipped the vehicle into two other cars that were stopped at a red light on Whitaker Avenue.  The 11-year-old boy, later identified as Tai’rhey Brown, and 34-year-old Amber Shanta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHSV

Waynesboro PD investigates pedestrian crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department says that on November 15, 2021, at approximately 4:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, the responding officers conducted a preliminary investigation into the crash. The...
WAYNESBORO, VA
whdh.com

Multiple people hospitalized following ambulance rollover crash on I-95 in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people are being transported to the hospital after being removed from an ambulance that rolled over on Interstate 95 in Dedham on Friday. Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 29B found the ambulance with significant front-end damage resting on its side on the grassy shoulder.
DEDHAM, MA
WKTV

3 sent to hospital following crash on French Road in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Three people were injured in a crash in front of the Home Depot on French Road Monday afternoon. According to New Hartford police, 61-year-old Richard Sylvester, of Utica, was driving south on French Road just after 1 p.m. as 57-year-old Darlene K. Varin, of Herkimer, was pulling out of the Home Depot parking lot, and the two vehicles collided.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
KPLC TV

Welsh woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish Saturday night, police say. Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on the I-10 South Frontage Road around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian, Katie Rae Mott, 36, of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WMUR.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by vehicle in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A section of Route 28 was shut down Wednesday morning in Londonderry after a pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured. The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the area of the 7-Eleven Shell gas station near the Exit 5 ramp to Interstate 93. Police said it appears the man was trying to cross the busy roadway to get to the gas station.
LONDONDERRY, NH
MyStateline.com

Pedestrian dead after Cherry Valley crash

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian is dead after a serious traffic crash in Cherry Valley on Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Harrison Avenue between Mill Road and the I-39 overpass, according to the Cherry Valley Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 70-year-old pedestrian in the road, along with two vehicles that had collided.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy