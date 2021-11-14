ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin says no need to escalate Black Sea tensions with NATO, rejects snap drills

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfIVf_0cwVnOZR00

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he had rejected a defence ministry proposal to hold snap Black Sea military drills in response to NATO activity because he did not want to escalate tensions in the region.

Russia has complained about what it has called a dangerous increase in military activity by the United States and its allies in the Black Sea region with greater Western spy plane activity, more strategic bombers flights, and the presence of two U.S. warships.

Some of the activity has been taking place in the vicinity of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and which Kyiv wants back.

Tensions are also high over what U.S. officials have called a worrying Russian military build-up near Ukraine and a migrant standoff between Belarus, a close ally of Russia, and the European Union.

In a state TV interview published on the Kremlin website due to be aired late on Sunday, Putin said he did not want to fuel tensions in the Black Sea area.

"I should say that our Defence Ministry had a proposal to hold our own snap drills in those waters. But I believe that would be pointless and that there is no need to further add to tensions there," Putin said.

"So the defence ministry is limiting itself to escorting (NATO) jets and ships," Putin told the Rossiya-1 channel.

The United States has said its warships are in the Black Sea to enhance collaboration with NATO allies in the region.

"The United States and their NATO allies are really holding unplanned, I want to highlight it, unplanned drills in Black Sea waters," Putin said.

"...This is a serious challenge for us."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

U.S. officials warn of possible Russian military incursion into Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officials are warning European allies of a potential Russian military incursion into Ukraine, with the likelihood of one increasing as the weather gets colder. An incursion is weather-dependent, but could happen in a matter of weeks, barring intervention from the West, U.S. officials briefed on the matter told CBS News.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Post

Amid tensions with Russia, White House scrutinizes military exercises in Europe

The White House has asked the Pentagon to provide a rundown of exercises the U.S. military has taken in recent years in Europe to deter Russia, as well as the justification for each mission, as the Biden administration takes stock of military operations in the air, on land and at sea that are designed to check Kremlin power and reassure U.S. allies and partners in Europe.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#The Black Sea#Black Sea Region#Russian#The European Union#Kremlin#Defence Ministry
Birmingham Star

Russia reacts to NATO proposal to move nukes into Eastern Europe

Moscow has hit out at a statement from NATO's top official highlighting the bloc's new plans to shuttle American nuclear warheads around Eastern European nations, sparking fears of a potential conflict between the West and Russia. On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an address at the German Atlantic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border

WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus on Sunday of continuing to ferry migrants to its border, despite clearing camps close to the frontier earlier this week, as Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki toured Baltic states to seek support in the crisis. Europe accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WGAU

US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only adds to the peril for Ukraine and could trigger an energy crisis in Europe.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Kremlin accuses West of artificially whipping up Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Sunday accused the West of artificially whipping up tensions around Ukraine with repeated statements suggesting Russia was poised to launch an attack on its neighbour and told Washington and its allies to stop a military build-up nearby. U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

UK signs deal to supply warships and missiles to Ukraine as 90,000 Russian troops mass on the country's border

The UK has signed a deal to supply warships and missiles to Ukraine as 90,000 Russian troops mass on the country's border amid rising tensions in the region. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed a treaty with Ukraine last week, under which the country's government can access financing for contracts with UK suppliers to help beef up its naval capabilities.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Keep One Eye on Russia

Every couple years I try to make it a point to read a different history of World War I. The conflict has always fascinated me. It’s the war that broke the (old) world. It’s the war that in many ways spawned World War II and the Cold War. And it never should have happened. The world blundered into catastrophic bloodshed.
POLITICS
Washington Post

The U.S. is warning Russia on Ukraine. So far, the message isn’t getting through.

The guns of November are locked and loaded, as Russia continues to defy U.S. and European pressure to withdraw its troops from the volatile Ukraine border. The tense Ukraine standoff is a case study in diplomatic signaling that, thus far, hasn’t worked. For weeks, senior U.S. and European officials have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back what looks ominously like an invasion force — or face harsh consequences from a U.S.-led coalition.
POLITICS
Reuters

France says Russia must exert pressure on Belarus

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia had to exert pressure on Belarus to end the migrant crisis. “Russia must exert pressure on Belarus,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television, adding that President Vladimir Putin needed to come good on a promise to pressure Belarus during a phone call last week with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy