ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — The four people who died in a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island included a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there, authorities said Sunday.

The plane crashed Saturday west of Mackinaw City, killing four of the five people on board. Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island, and Mike Perdue of Gaylord.

Authorities have not released the name of the pilot who was also killed. Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was seriously injured in the crash and remained hospitalized Sunday.

Perdue was a real estate agent, Church told WZZM-TV.

Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island after spending years traveling. They had been planning to open Antho Vineyards, a winery and tasting room, on the island in Lake Michigan.

“It feels like a place somewhere along the road where you could stop and have a glass of wine with new friends,” Leese, a biochemist, told The Detroit News for a story published a week before the crash. “Our goal is to have that kind of place that brings people together.”

The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The FAA said it would take part in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Man suffers apparent medical emergency, dies, while hunting

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A 79-year-old man has died while hunting in New Hampshire after apparently suffering some sort of medical emergency, authorities said. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Saturday from a resident concerned about a person in a kayak in the middle of the Exeter River in Brentwood, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
BRENTWOOD, NH
The Associated Press

COVID-19 state of emergency allowed to end in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s state of emergency order related to the coronavirus has expired, with Republican Gov. Tate Reeves citing increased coronavirus vaccine numbers and declining hospitalizations related to the pandemic. The state of emergency related to the pandemic expired Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Reeves announced earlier this month...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Kendall, MI
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Charlevoix, MI
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Illinois looks to return 11 Purple Hearts to rightful owners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois wants the public’s help to return nearly a dozen Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners. The medals are awarded to members of the U.S. military who are injured or killed while serving. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the 11 medals each were left in a bank safe deposit box that went untouched for years. The treasurer’s office received them as part of the office’s unclaimed property program after the owners could not be found.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Death charges rare for skyrocketing fatal fentanyl overdoses

DENVER (AP) — In a matter of seconds, a tiny blue pill disguised as a prescription painkiller can kill a person with a lethal dose of fentanyl, a drug so powerful that amounts as tiny as a few grains of salt are deadly. Parents of Colorado high school and college students who have died after taking the synthetic opioid call it murder.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

656K+
Followers
350K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy