NYPD identify woman fatally struck while getting out of car on Belt Parkway

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a 66-year-old woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Turlock on Wednesday afternoon. Turlock police say officers were called to the intersection of Lander Avenue and Ninth Street for a reported collision involving a pickup and a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found that an off-duty nurse was already starting CPR. Officers took over doing CPR until medics arrived. The woman was then rushed to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead. The name of the pedestrian, who was in a crosswalk when she was struck, has not been released at this point. Police say the driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. While his truck was towed from the scene to be processed for evidence, police say this is standard protocol for such investigations. Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the incident.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO