DENVER (CBS4) – Federal investigators are now at work investigating the crash that killed an experienced pilot trying to fight the Kruger Rock Fire. Marc Thor Olson had 32 years of experience in the U.S. Army and Air Force. He also had 42 years of total flight experience and 1,000 hours of flying with night vision equipment. (credit: CBS) Flying at night has long been avoided in firefighting. Smoke and darkness can play havoc on visibility. However, Colorado has been studying the idea in recent years at the Center of Excellence for Advance Technology Aerial Firefighting. “We could be somewhat potentially twice as effective...

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO