Southern folds, brawl ensues in Jaguars loss against Jackson State

By Jared Joseph
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. – “ I’ll have to see it and see what’s going on. I don’t really know what’s going on with that.”

“Something I’ll have to see. I don’t really wanna speak on anything like that.”

“I’ll have to see it on film. A lot of things were going on. I didn’t see a whole bunch.”

Interim head coach Jason Rollins took the “no comment” route, but what was heartbreak on the Bluff turned into a brawl. Southern and Jackson State players began fighting, following the final play of the game.

A Jackson State player waved a university flag near midfield, and the Jaguars took offense and addressed the issue with the Tigers. However, the Jags’ frustrations fall on themselves.

Southern led 17-7 with less than eight minutes to play, but the Gold and Blue gave up 14 unanswered points in the final minutes versus JSU.

“Support the effort. They put a great fourth-quarter effort, but you still have to play football. You still have to make plays. The game of football is about making plays and winning your one-on-one battles. At the end of the day, those things have to happen. You have to win your one-on-ones. We couldn’t get a score when we needed, and we couldn’t get a stop at the end so came up short,” Rollins said.

The Jaguars failed to execute on both sides of the ball. Southern did not reach the endzone in the second half for the second straight game, and the offense is still trying to solve its touchdown woes.

“We been working every night and long nights trying to figure it out ourselves. Something we’ll just have to get in the film room, dissect it, and see where we can make some changes and make some adjustments in order to get some second half points,” Rollins added.

