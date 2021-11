In the First Amendment, it’s stated that we as people are allowed the freedom of the press, meaning the right to communicate, express or gather information through various forms — including printed, published and electronic media — should be considered a right to be exercised freely. Since celebrities are seen as such influential icons in society, how do their actions in the communication, expression or gathering of information factor into freedom of the press? Does freedom of the press mean celebrities shouldn’t be allowed the opportunity to have a private life just like any other individual?

