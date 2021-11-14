High School Spotlight: Chelsea Monderson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Pop Warner youth football coach got knocked out after he tried to break up a fight between two opposing players during a playoff game in Cary last Saturday. Coach Derrick Thompson, the offensive coordinator for Charlotte's PAL (Police Athletic League) Panthers, said one of his...
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
Argyle made it look easy on Friday night as they rolled past Kennedale and advanced in the playoffs. Colton Roquemore kicked a 33-yard field goal to get things going for the Eagles early on, and took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter. With under five minutes to play in...
Favorite Place in Rochester: Hibachi House Restaurant. Favorite School Lunch: Pasta Salad with Grilled Chicken. Rochester Junior Olivia Chittick took home the honor of Favorite Junior in our 4Frenzy contest. See all of the fall season winners now!. Olivia started playing golf at six years old with the Junior PGA...
HOPE — Hauser beat a larger-class school for the second time in less than 24 hours, knocking off 2A co-No. 16 South Ripley 50-38 on Saturday. The Jets (2-0) led 21-20 at halftime before using a 19-7 advantage in the third quarter to pull away. Madelyn Poe led Hauser with...
LITTLEFIELD HIGH SCHOOL ESSAY winners from left to right Kamryn Meiwes, 10th grade; Tori Roque, 11th grade; and Levy Hernandez, 12th grade. Unavailable for photo T'aijae Chambers , 9th grade winner. (Photo by Ann Reagan)
Hunter Whitenack is head and shoulders above the rest.and not just because he stands at 6'6. The New Prairie Senior has a knack for the gridiron, one that immediately grabbed the attention of those around him. "His talent, obviously, brings a lot to the table and kids are attracted to...
The Oregon high school football playoffs resumed Friday night and OregonLive provided scores, updates and coverage throughout the evening. Scroll down for results from across the state, a live updates recap and Saturday’s schedule. LINKS. • Jake Reichle rushes for 295 yards and 5 touchdowns, Lakeridge punishes Sheldon to advance...
Coming off the high of winning its first SEC White title in 25 years, the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team has its sights set on bigger things at the Division 3 state finals at Calvin College Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs will have eight athletes competing at the finals...
In the state high school soccer tournament semifinals, Maryville from the MEC saw their hopes for a state championship end with a 1-0 loss to Lutheran St. Charles in Class 1. Maryville will play Fair Grove at 10:00 am today (Saturday) for third place. In Class 2, Whitfield beat Harrisonville...
