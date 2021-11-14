Chase Young Carted Off the Field With a Leg Injury

Chase Young suffered a non-contact injury during the Washington Football Team - Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday. Young was coming around the edge rushing Tom Brady when he just kind of peeled off and dove onto the field. Young remained on the ground in great pain and was unable to get up.

Young had to leave the field on the injury cart. WFT wasted no time making it official that he was done for the day. The only question is how severe was the injury and how long will he miss. Obviously, Washington fans are fearing the worst right now.