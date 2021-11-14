ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Rhode Island man earns Ph.D. at 89-years-old

By Associated Press
Manfred Steiner, who earned his Ph.D. in physics from Brown University at the age of 89, is photographed in his home office in East Providence, R.I., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. After retiring from his career in medicine in 2000, Steiner pursued his dream of earning a doctorate in physics. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. [AP] — An 89-year-old achieved his goal of earning his Ph.D. and becoming a physicist.

Manfred Steiner successfully defended his dissertation at Brown University in Providence. This was always a lifelong goal of his and Steiner cherishes this degree.

“But I made it, and this was the most gratifying point in my life, to finish it,” he said.

After reading about Albert Einstein and Max Planck, Steiner was extremely inspired to become a physicist.

He received his medical degree in 1955 from the University of Vienna and relocated to the United States a few weeks later, where he had a successful career studying blood and blood disorders, according to AP.

At Tufts University, Steiner studied hematology and studied biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before becoming a hematologist at Brown University.

“It was something like a wish that was never fulfilled, that always stuck in the back of my head,” he said. “I always thought, you know, once I’m finished with medicine, I really don’t want to spend my life just sitting around and maybe doing a little golfing or doing something like that. I wanted to keep active.”

He began taking undergraduate classes at Brown at 70. By 2007, he had enough credits to take part in the Ph.D. program.

Steiner’s advice to those who want to pursue their dreams later in life is to do what you love to do.

“Do pursue it because later in life you maybe regret it, that you didn’t do that,” he said. “You wish you could’ve followed this dream.”

The Hill

