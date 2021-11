The Patriots and Falcons are going in two different directions heading into Week 11 Thursday Night Football, but our DFS picks are headed in only one direction — up. That’s right. This is all about giving you the best chance to produce a high-upside lineup while staying within the designated salary cap. My Monday Night Football lineup included three of the evening’s top four fantasy football producers. What’s in store for the Falcons versus the Patriots?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO