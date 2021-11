On Nov. 8, 2018, Carmelo Anthony played his 10th and final game for the Houston Rockets, and for a while it seemed like that would be his final game in the NBA too. “I honestly never understood it,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said of Anthony’s year-long absence from the NBA. “I really didn’t. I actually thought that when he went to Houston, with his shooting ability and their capacity to shoot threes that he would have been a great fit.

