Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

SAN DIEGO — A man stuck his arms out of his flaming car and surrendered to officers late Saturday after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash on a San Diego freeway.

The chase started around 11:30 p.m. in El Cajon, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs. The driver headed west on state Route 94 with officers trailing behind him, eventually changing freeways in the Mira Mesa area and heading south on Interstate 15.

Video from Sideo.tv shows the driver was speeding south near Aero Drive in Serra Mesa when he rear-ended another sedan, causing both vehicles to spin out and crash. As the driver of the impacted car came to a stop on the side of the road, the driver being pursued continued down the freeway.

A short time later, a car came to a stop as heavy smoke poured from the front. Video shows officers approach the vehicle on the right side of the freeway with their guns drawn and a police dog barking. Flames were visible from the hood of the car as the driver stuck out his arms in surrender, then stepped out and backed toward CHP. An officer put him in handcuffs, and once they confirmed there was no one else in the car, authorities put out the blaze with fire extinguishers.

Meanwhile, an officer spoke to the woman who was rear-ended. She was alert when discussing the crash with police and was able to walk under her own power across the closed freeway lanes with an officer to be checked out by medics. There was no official word on whether she suffered any injuries, and FOX 5 has reached out to CHP to learn more.

Officials have not publicly said what started the chase.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.