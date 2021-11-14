ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jake Gyllenhaal in talks for Road House remake with director Doug Liman

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal has a decent track record when it comes to picking his projects, but he may have his work cut out winning over some fans with this one…. As revealed by Variety, Gyllenhaal is in talks with MGM to take on the lead role...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Yes, A Road House Remake Is Finally Happening

May fortune forever favor the patient. That’s at least how I look at the upcoming remake of Road House. That 1989 action film starring Patrick Swayze isn’t exactly a good movie, but it has become a cult film for a reason. It’s about as corny as your typical ’80s action movie gets, which is precisely why it’s so freaking good. I’ve argued with critics on this movie before, but I think they need to just take a few steps back and appreciate it for what it is. The truth is, Road House doesn’t take itself too seriously and it knows what it is. It doesn’t try to be anything else. Right off the bat, it shows you how corny it is and it doesn’t stop. There’s a lot of fighting, a lot of quick one-liners being thrown around, and a lot of Patrick Swayze scenes without his shirt on.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

We Think Jake Gyllenhaal Didn’t Get the Point of ‘Brokeback Mountain’

In an effort to build a space for queer people like myself, every Tuesday I’ll be posting interviews, opinion pieces, listicles, reviews, and more focused on the LGBT community (and occasionally about the Latinx community since I am Latinx.) Welcome to Queerly Not Straight! Enjoy and leave a comment below if you have a suggestion for what I should cover next.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Mashed

Why Food Is So Important To Jake Gyllenhaal

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, some may say that acting is in Jake Gyllenhaal's blood. According to Useless Daily, Gyllenhaal's parents, director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner, are both heavily embroiled in the world of show business, and so is his older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, a fellow actor. Naturally, Gyllenhaal kick-started his acting career early on, making his big-screen debut opposite Billy Crystal in "City Slickers" when he was just 11 years old (via The Things). The talented star went on to build a remarkable acting career, starring in cult-classic "Donnie Darko" alongside his sister, and landing his first leading role in "October Sky" when he was just 17 years old. "He really gave me my first shot. And I owe him a lot that he believed in me," said Gyllenhaal in an interview with GQ, referring to "October Sky" director Joe Johnson (via Hey Alma).
LOS ANGELES, CA
country1037fm.com

Classic Patrick Swayze 80s Cult Film To Get A Redo With Jake Gyllenhaal

Okay, I’ll say it out loud. I LOVE Patrick Swayze movies. I don’t know why they have become punchlines for so many people. I mean what lady doesn’t like “Dirty Dancing” or “Ghost?” What guy doesn’t wish he was “Bodhi” from “Point Break” or dig “Next of Kin?” Then there’s this. The all time Swayze-if-it’s-on-I’ve-got-to-watch movie, 1989’s “Roadhouse.”
MOVIES
thecut.com

Someone Check on Jake Gyllenhaal

It’s Friday (Taylor’s Version). For those less fluent in Swiftie, this means it’s the release day of the ten-minute version of “All Too Well” off Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red. Please, try to keep up. “All Too Well,” despite not being a single of the original...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Nick Cassavetes
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Doug Liman
Person
Patrick Swayze
NBC News

Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-release inspires Jake Gyllenhaal memes

Soon after Taylor Swift released a re-recording of her fourth studio album "Red" on Friday, the internet was flooded with memes about actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Swift and Gyllenhaal reportedly dated for about three months 11 years ago. The couple were first seen together in October 2010 but reportedly broke up by January 2011. The original version of “Red” was released in 2012.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Short-Lived Romance

A lasting impression. Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship may have been brief, but its impact certainly hasn’t been. The twosome were originally seen spending time together in October 2010 and dated for three months before going their separate ways. Two years later, Swift made headlines with her album Red, which included smash hits “All Too Well” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Taylor Swift Twists the Knife in Jake Gyllenhaal

After weeks of online buzz and cryptic messages from the singer’s social media pages, Taylor Swift finally dropped her highly anticipated Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, the second release in a series of album re-recordings in an effort to gain ownership of her catalog. Swift’s revisiting of Red in particular,...
CELEBRITIES
mymixfm.com

Dionne Warwick will pay for Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf

Dionne Warwick wants Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift‘s scarf — and she’s willing to pay to make it happen. Following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, the talk surrounding the infamous scarf that Swift references in the fan favorite song, “All Too Well,” has reemerged, and the legendary singer, 80, has entered the chat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Variety#The Double Deuce#Ufc#Wwe
ETOnline.com

Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

The actor joined his sister and her husband at the 11th Annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards, hosted by Los Angeles Confidential magazine, The Premiere Luxury, and Lifestyle Publication, on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles, California. Dressed in a stunning burgundy suit, the GRAMMY-winning singer posed at the premiere for...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

What’s Going On With Jake Gyllenhaal and This Instagram Cat?

Jake Gyllenhaal loves to be elusive. He has been famously coy about his height, which I take to mean he is five-foot-ten. He will give no indication regarding the whereabouts of Taylor Swift’s scarf from that very first week. So, it will come as little surprise to you that he has refused to say whether or not he runs the Instagram account of this cat named Ms. FluffleStiltskin. Allow me to explain.
PETS
cheddar.com

Doug Liman's Film Making Origin Story

Cheddar gets a look at Curiosity Stream's 'Before Hollywood.'. We use cookies and similar technologies on this site to collect identifiers, such as IP address, and cookie and device IDs as described in our Privacy Policy.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Channing Tatum stars in trailer for canine buddy comedy Dog

MGM has released a poster and trailer for the upcoming comedy Dog. The film stars Channing Tatum, who also co-directs the film alongside Reid Carolin, as a former Army Ranger who is tasked with driving Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, along the Pacific Coast to their fellow soldier’s funeral; take a look here…
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickeringmyth.com

Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman and Lizard team up in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while it’s certainly keeping any potential Spider-Men cameos from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield tightly under wraps that’s not the case when it comes to the villains, with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker finding himself going up against the Sinister Five of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman and Lizard! Watch the new trailer here…
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy