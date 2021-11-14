ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

UPDATE: Details released of Rose Park man arrested after SWAT standoff

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNEPH_0cwVkg5M00

SUNDAY 11/14/21 2:28 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released more details about an arrest made in Rose Park after a SWAT standoff on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as a 48-year-old man, but no name has been released at this time.

Police first received a call about a domestic violence situation around 10:30 a.m. The victim, a woman, had left her home in distress and flagged down a neighbor to call for help. The woman told authorities she was being injured and threatened by her husband, the suspect. She said her husband had pointed a firearm towards herself and their daughter while making threatening statements.

When authorities arrived, they set up a perimeter around the home and called in SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators to the scene. The suspect did not cooperate with police commands and remained barricaded inside his residence.

After some time while using loudspeakers to communicate, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody. Detectives are still investigating the situation and are speaking to witnesses.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Original Story: Rose Park man arrested for domestic violence after SWAT standoff

SUNDAY 11/14/21 12:11 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a domestic violence situation on Sunday.

Salt Lake City Police say there is one female victim who has been transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the suspect nor the victim’s identities have been released at this time.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 1000 block of West Sterling Drive in the Rose Park neighborhood.

West Valley SWAT standoff, man arrested after holding woman hostage for weeks

The suspect had barricaded himself inside a home, but eventually surrendered to officers after the SLCPD SWAT Team arrived on the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the situation. This is a developing story.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Midvale wedding shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Unified Police Department arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of Oscar Avila on Nov. 6 during a wedding reception in Midvale.  Police say 19-year-old Troy Latorio Kajiyama was with three other suspects when they crashed Avila’s parent’s wedding and started causing trouble for the people attending.  On that […]
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Suspects arrested for credit card skimming device in Washington County

VEYO, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a credit card skimmer scheme in Washington County on Wednesday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects as 35-year-old Kayli Nicole Fontana and 32-year-old Luis Miguel Rodriguez. Authorities were first alerted by a gas station employee about potential fraud suspects near […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Police searching for triple robbery suspects in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two suspects who committed three robberies in Layton on Thursday night and Friday morning. The Layton Police Department says the two suspects were masked and armed with bats as they entered three businesses in the Layton area. The suspects demanded money and merchandise from all three businesses. […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Fatal Tremonton rollover crash leaves two dead

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have died in a rollover crash on Saturday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has not released the victims’ identities at this time. UHP says the crash happened on southbound I-15 near milepost 379 around 7:10 a.m. Authorities believe the vehicle left the roadway while driving and traveled down an […]
TREMONTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Marchers seek justice for slain local DJ Gaby Ramos and missing POC

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Marchers gathered on Saturday to demand justice for Gaby Ramos, a Taylorsville radio DJ who was murdered by her boyfriend in October. The march, called “Don’t Forget Gaby Ramos,” aims to ensure authorities and media do not forget Ramos’ case. The march aims to raise awareness about the lack of media […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Fatal crash claims lives of child, elderly man in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash claimed the lives of an elderly man and a small child Thursday afternoon in Provo. Officers responded to the crash at 613 West Lakeview Parkway around 2:30 p.m. The head-on collision was between two pickup trucks. The crash caused one pickup to catch fire with a citizen responding […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

West Valley car thief leads police pursuit in vehicle theft

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have recovered a stolen car after two high-speed car chases on Monday morning. West Valley City Police first received reports of a stolen vehicle at 3420 W. 2700 S. Police say the stolen vehicle’s owner was following it and saw the suspect exit the stolen vehicle and hop […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Domestic Violence#Hostage#Slcpd Swat#Slc Police Dept
ABC4

West Valley student in custody after bringing gun on campus

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A student has been taken into custody after bringing a gun onto school campus Friday morning. The incident occurred at Valley Junior High School in West Valley City. Granite Police say the student brought his father’s handgun to school in his backpack and showed it to a few students. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

UPDATE: 74-year-old woman missing from Kearns found safe

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Police say the woman reported missing out of Kearns has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: MISSING: Police searching for a 74-year-old woman from Kearns WEDNESDAY 11/17/21 5:35 p.m. KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old woman who has been missing since early Wednesday afternoon. Betty Rock […]
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Left in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Beverly Dodd learned from friends, not authorities that her daughter was dead. In August, her daughter, Crystal Turner, was found murdered near her partner Kylen Schulte. They were camping near the La Sal Loop Road south of Moab. Dodd has remained silent since learning of her daughter’s murder. Four months […]
MOAB, UT
ABC4

DEVELOPING: Semi-truck rollover causing delays in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash in Provo is causing delays Thursday afternoon. The semi rolled over on Lakeview Parkway causing the road to be shut down between Industrial Parkway and State St. Provo Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. ABC4 will update the story once […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

ABC4

2K+
Followers
958
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy