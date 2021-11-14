UPDATE: Details released of Rose Park man arrested after SWAT standoff

SUNDAY 11/14/21 2:28 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released more details about an arrest made in Rose Park after a SWAT standoff on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as a 48-year-old man, but no name has been released at this time.

Police first received a call about a domestic violence situation around 10:30 a.m. The victim, a woman, had left her home in distress and flagged down a neighbor to call for help. The woman told authorities she was being injured and threatened by her husband, the suspect. She said her husband had pointed a firearm towards herself and their daughter while making threatening statements.

When authorities arrived, they set up a perimeter around the home and called in SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators to the scene. The suspect did not cooperate with police commands and remained barricaded inside his residence.

After some time while using loudspeakers to communicate, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody. Detectives are still investigating the situation and are speaking to witnesses.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

SUNDAY 11/14/21 12:11 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a domestic violence situation on Sunday.

Salt Lake City Police say there is one female victim who has been transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 1000 block of West Sterling Drive in the Rose Park neighborhood.

The suspect had barricaded himself inside a home, but eventually surrendered to officers after the SLCPD SWAT Team arrived on the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the situation. This is a developing story.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

