Hansi Flick has backed Julian Brandt to make an impact for Germany after the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s recall to the national team squad. Almost one year after earning his last cap for Germany, Julian Brandt is back in the national team squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The attacking midfielder’s recall to the Germany squad is a reward for his impressive recent performances for Borussia Dortmund. And Hansi Flick is looking forward to seeing how he fares for Die Mannschaft.

FIFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO