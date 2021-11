Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea have “no thoughts” of letting Hakim Ziyech leave Stamford Bridge in January.Ziyech has battled for regular action ever since making the £35million switch from Ajax in 2020.The 28-year-old has been linked with a loan deal in the January window, but Blues boss Tuchel has rejected the notion.“At the moment here in Cobham there are no thoughts about his future,” said Tuchel.“There are no thoughts about a potential change, swap deal or whatever in the winter. I have talked to nobody about that here in Cobham.“Hakim was not in my office expressing a wish like this...

