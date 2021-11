A massive crowd packed the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday to see elite boxer Canelo Alvarez, who has been part of three of the top grossing boxing gates in Las Vegas. Attendance was announced at 16,586, which saw Canelo defeat Caleb Plant via TKO in the 11th round thanks to a powerful barrage of left jabs and body shots that put Plant down halfway through the round. Canelo is now the first undisputed boxer at 168 pounds with all four belts that will be headed back to Mexico with him. It’s good to be king.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO