It was not pretty towards the end, but the Milwaukee Bucks finally got above .500 this season after defeating the Orlando Magic last night. The defending champions are now 9-8 on the season following a 117-108 victory over Orlando and have won their last three consecutive games. That is Milwaukee’s longest winning streak of the season to this point, which certainly shines a light on the injuries and illnesses they have had to maneuver through early on. There were some bumps in the road to make it three straight, but here are three takeaways from last night’s win over the Magic.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO