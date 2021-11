OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will keep a COVID-19 testing option in the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, he announced in a press conference Wednesday. The federal mandate passed down by the Biden Administration requires employers with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The mandate was set to take effect nationwide on Jan. 4, but is currently working its way through the court system following dozens of lawsuits.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO