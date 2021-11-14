ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

GDB 14.0: Avoiding Back-to-Back Losses Pt. 3 (5pm MT, SNW)

By baggedmilk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom where I blog, there’s nothing better than a good Sunday Funday and that’s why I’m excited about tonight’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues. This game will be a big test for our boys as they look to get back in the win column, and I’m very...

Game Notes: Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues — Game 14

After a disappointing showing in Buffalo against the Sabres, the Oilers will look to get back on track as they head to St. Louis to play the Blues. 1. The Oilers are in the midst of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season thus far, and things haven’t gone well early on. The team has put up some sloppy and inconsistent efforts and it’s resulted in losses to mediocre teams. Edmonton had a slow start in their first game of the trip in Detroit and couldn’t pull off a comeback. They tightened things up and earned a rebound win in Boston only to lose to the Sabres the following night.
NHL
Monday Mailbag – What does a Jesse Puljujarvi extension look like?

A new week means we’ve got a brand new Mailbag to help you get your Monday started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers! This week, we’re looking at Jesse Puljujarvi’s extension, Mike Smith’s injury, a way too early look at the trade deadline, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
NHL
GDB 14.0 Wrap Up: Oilers wrap up 5-4 win in St. Louis and McDavid gets his 600th point

In this house, we bet the over! Final Score: 5-4 Oilers. With disappointing losses in Detroit and Buffalo bookending a solid game in Boston, I was very curious to see how the Oilers would respond tonight in St. Louis. And since the Blues were coming into this game on the second half of a back-to-back set and missing a few key pieces of their lineup, I thought the Oilers had a solid chance to avoid their first losing streak provided that they could hit the ground running right from the opening faceoff. We needed them to have a good start so that they weren’t chasing the game again, but unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened as the Oilers kept taking needless penalties and basically gifted St. Louis with free chances to score. I don’t know when we need to start worrying about how brutal these starts have been lately, but it’s pretty tough to win in this league when you’re always trailing out of the gate. Thankfully, they were able to knot things up at one apiece with a buzzer-beater goal by McDavid but had it not been for Koskinen then the boys could have easily been down by a field goal. To put it lightly, they needed to pick it up.
NHL
The Oilers Prospect Report: Bourgault scores! Savoie scores! Tullio scores!

Let’s take a look around the Oilers prospect world, shall we? The top prospects all produced this week putting up good numbers across the board. Even a couple of Condors are playing well for the big boys right now, with Ryan McLeod scoring his first NHL goal and Stuart Skinner exceeding expectations between the pipes. Skinner’s extended stay with the Oilers has given not only him a chance to prove what he’s worth but also a pair of goaltenders in Bakersfield, which we’ll discuss shortly.
NHL
Don’t Lose the Plot

In seasons not so long ago when the Edmonton Oilers were a bad hockey team, I never cared for sifting through the ashes of another loss looking for consolation prizes or silver linings. Sure, there is usually a tidbit of good to be found if you look closely enough, but the bottom line is a loss is a loss.
NHL
Game Notes Oilers @ Jets: Draisaitl is Second Best Player in the NHL

There is no debate who is the second best player in the NHL right now. It is Leon Draisaitl. — Draisaitl leads the NHL in goals with 15 in 14 games. He is first in points with 31. He averages the ninth most faceoffs/game and is 55% in the dot. He is first forward out on a 3-on-5 penalty kill. He has outscored the opposition 19-9 at 5×5. When he isn’t on the ice the Oilers have been outscored 15-24.
NHL
GDB 15.0: More Mini-Series Please (6pm MT, SNW)

Slow clap to the schedule maker. I’m not sure if it was on purpose or not, but it is genius having the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets playing one another tonight and Thursday. It would be awesome if the NHL schedule maker had teams, from the same conference, that met...
NHL
The Day After: A night of firsts as Oilers beat Blues

It sure wasn’t pretty, but the Edmonton Oilers found a way into the win column Sunday night bringing their record through four games of a five-game trip to 4-4. And there are few others to thank other than Kailer Yamamoto. With the game tied at four and under a minute to go, Yamamoto found a soft spot in the Blues defence between the faceoff dots and Leon Draisaitl was able to feed him the puck for the game-winner.
NHL
GDB 16.0: Oilers Need to Up Their Emotional Intensity (7pm MT, SNW)

The Winnipeg Jets had their way with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. They were more physical, more engaged and deserved the 4-0 lead they had through two periods. Slow starts have plagued the Oilers lately. They’ve allowed the first goal in six consecutive games. It is a disturbing trend they need to stop. Slow starts and porous play at 5×5 are the main reasons Edmonton is 2-3 in their last five games after starting the year 9-1. They scored first in six of those 10 games.
NHL
I’d Start Skinner Tomorrow

Edmonton is 11-4. They’ve had a great start, but some of the same issues from previous seasons are once again becoming an issue. They are allowing too many 5×5 goals. They have gifted their opposition “easy goals” on errant passes by defencemen, or turnovers by forwards, and Mikko Koskinen’s softgoalitis has reappeared. The Oilers need a reset, and that is why I’d start rookie Stuart Skinner.
NHL
The Day After: Too little too late, Oilers end road trip with loss after spotting Jets a four-goal lead

Seeing as this was the first time the Oilers and the Jets faced off since the boys got swept back in round one of the playoffs, I had high hopes that we’d be seeing the boys hit the ice with a chip on their shoulders and hatred in their hearts. Not that I expected everyone to still be pissed off about the way things went necessarily, but I did want them to play with an added sense of purpose. Was that too much to ask? I didn’t think so. Yet, as we’ve seen way too often lately, the Oilers found themselves down on the scoreboard in the first couple of minutes after another sluggish start led to them being in a hole once again. I mean, it would have also been nice to get a save on the first shot of the night too but I digress. The point here is that the Oilers keep putting themselves in situations where they’re chasing the hockey game and that’s not going to work more often than not.
NHL
Game Notes: Jets @ Oilers G16

The Oilers return home for a brief-two game homestand after a rough 2-3 road trip where they allowed 19 goals in five games. Edmonton surrendered three goals at 5×5 in all five games. They are now 30th in 5×5 goals against. Only Seattle and Chicago, an expansion team and team with the worst defensive system I’ve seen in years under former head coach Jeremy Colliton, have been worse.
NHL
GDB 16.0 Wrap Up: McDavid and Skinner steal the show in huge 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg

Connor McDavid wants all of the highlight reel goals. Final Score: 2-1 Oilers in the shootout. On Tuesday night, I was expecting the Oilers to head into Winnipeg with a chip on their shoulders but that is not the effort we got from them. Instead, we watched the boys go down by four and basically seal in a Jets win with a kiss before the game was even 40 minutes old. Needless to say, we were not impressed. The good news is that the boys had a chance to rebound in the second half of this home-and-home series, making tonight’s rematch an excellent opportunity to show the Jets where the bear shits and reclaim their place atop of the Pacific Division standings. The first step, of course, was getting a better start. And in the early going, the game very much had a back-and-forth feel to it as both teams were producing quality chances to score despite being unable to get anything past the goaltenders. I know the stats show that the Jets got 17 shots on net compared to only 10 for the Oilers, I honestly think the actual play on the ice was a little bit closer than that and it seemed like the boys were in good shape heading into the intermission. Then again, just not giving up a goal in the opening minutes felt like a win.
NHL
WATCH: Edmonton Oilers defenceman Slater Koekkoek injured against Jets

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Slater Koekkoek left the game against the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night with a lower-body injury. Koekkoek appeared to be injured five minutes into the game on the hit seen below, but returned to play four more shifts. His final shift was taken with six minutes left in the second period, and the club announced he wouldn’t return for the third frame.
NHL
GDB 17.0: Battling the Injury Bug (8pm MT, CBC)

It’s Saturday night, the boys are back in town, and I can’t think of a better way to spend my day than here with you as we all get set for a Hockey Night in Canada matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. I don’t know about all of...
NHL

