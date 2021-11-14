Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: Starting Sunday

Even though Russell Westbrook was the highlight of the Los Angeles Lakers summer, Carmelo Anthony has looked like the best move for the team so far during the 2021-22 season. Despite being in Year 19 like LeBron James, Anthony looks like a rejuvenated man coming off the Laker bench as he has perfectly adapted to his new role as a catch-and-shoot player. In the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent win against the Charlotte Hornets, Anthony exploded for 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The most impressive part, though, was his accuracy from beyond the arc as he drained seven of his 10 attempts from that distance.

