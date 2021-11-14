ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: Starting Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Anthony is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Give Perspective Of Technical Foul Debacle Against Hornets

Thanks in large part to the efforts of Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to leave Staples Center with a three-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets. But within the victory was another blown lead for the Lakers as they led by double-digits in the fourth quarter, but needed overtime to come away with a win.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Spurs#Projectspurs Com
spectrumnews1.com

Lakers fend off Charlotte in overtime behind 29 points from Carmelo Anthony

LOS ANGELES — There have been plenty of chants at Lakers games over the years. Kobe Bryant surely had the most of anybody, regularly festooned with the rhythmic “Ko-be, Ko-be,” or more simplistic “M-V-P, M-V-P.”. What You Need To Know. Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points as the Lakers fended off...
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Highlights: Carmelo Anthony Catches Fire In Overtime Win Against Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers looked they were going to fumble another second-half lead but ultimately strung together enough winning plays to pull out a thrilling overtime victory over the young and exciting Charlotte Hornets. It was a pretty evenly matched contest throughout the first half before the Hornets took control...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Anthony Davis, Lakers survive in OT against Hornets

Anthony Davis scored six of his 32 points in overtime and added 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers ended a two-game losing streak with a 126-123 overtime victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Carmelo Anthony had 29 points off the bench and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play

Davis (thumb) will play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. Despite a sprained right thumb, Davis will remain in the starting lineup. He should continue to see increased usage with LeBron James (abdomen) out.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony ‘Taking Advantage’ Of Opportunities, Enjoying Playing Home Games At Staples Center

Even though Russell Westbrook was the highlight of the Los Angeles Lakers summer, Carmelo Anthony has looked like the best move for the team so far during the 2021-22 season. Despite being in Year 19 like LeBron James, Anthony looks like a rejuvenated man coming off the Laker bench as he has perfectly adapted to his new role as a catch-and-shoot player. In the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent win against the Charlotte Hornets, Anthony exploded for 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The most impressive part, though, was his accuracy from beyond the arc as he drained seven of his 10 attempts from that distance.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Never Doubted Himself Despite Being Out Of The League

Carmelo Anthony continued his absolutely scorching start to the season, especially inside Staples Center, in helping the Los Angeles Lakers to a three-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony hit 7-of-10 from 3-point range and is now averaging 20.6 points on 57.4% shooting from the field and 64.4% from 3-point...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy