Lakers' Avery Bradley: Will start Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is never one to shy away from political events. The four-time NBA champ recently weighed in on the Kyle Rittenouse trial as LeBron mocked the 18-year-old for fake crying as he took the witness stand on Wednesday. The Lakers star’s accusation quickly went viral...
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Kobe Bryant will forever be considered one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. As it turns out, the Los Angeles Lakers icon was never really the best teammate — at least when it comes to building close personal relationships off the court. Pau Gasol, a...
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
If there's something guaranteed in this life, it's that the internet never forgets. This fact takes a different dimension when we talk about NBA fans. They are constantly looking for old takes to make points and recently, they've found some gems against Scottie Pippen. In recent hours, somebody found footage...
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a 5-3 start to the season, and Ja Morant has seemingly not missed a beat since his playoff run. The Grizzlies star is currently averaging 27.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 7.5 APG, and is an early candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Award.
Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night
Paul Pierce had an entertaining stint on ESPN, and his exit from the network was even more poetic than his incredibly hot takes. The Boston Celtics icon constantly received criticism for his inputs. He often criticized LeBron James, dismissing The King's contributions to the game, which earned him a lot...
The Boston Celtics nearly won their road game against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night, and might have done so handily had they not fallen into a 19-point hole early on. But that the team lost did not make the contest a total loss, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum seems to have finally broken out of the scoring funk he has been in since the start of the season, the Duke product one of many stars around the league dealing with such a problem.
The Los Angeles Lakers quickly moved on from starting DeAndre Jordan at the center with Anthony Davis at power forward earlier this season. Head coach Frank Vogel recognized that the team was far more effective on both ends of the floor when Davis was at center. Since then, the Lakers’...
Comments / 0