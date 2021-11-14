ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Avery Bradley: Will start Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Bradley (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Spurs,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Bradley
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Famous Out-Of-Shape NBA Players: Zion Williamson Unfortunately Joins A List That Includes Curry, O’Neal, And Barkley

NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Spurs
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Scottie Pippen Called Out Isiah Thomas Because He Hated Michael Jordan: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Player To Ever Put On Shoes End Ever Play In Our Game."

If there's something guaranteed in this life, it's that the internet never forgets. This fact takes a different dimension when we talk about NBA fans. They are constantly looking for old takes to make points and recently, they've found some gems against Scottie Pippen. In recent hours, somebody found footage...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Boston's Jayson Tatum snaps slump, gets 32 points, 11 boards vs. Mavs (11/6)

The Boston Celtics nearly won their road game against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night, and might have done so handily had they not fallen into a 19-point hole early on. But that the team lost did not make the contest a total loss, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum seems to have finally broken out of the scoring funk he has been in since the start of the season, the Duke product one of many stars around the league dealing with such a problem.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy