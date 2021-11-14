ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WFT's Chase Young helped off field with knee injury, reportedly fear torn ACL

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Js5Ex_0cwVj4rK00

A very impressive start to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soured rather quickly in the second quarter for the Washington Football Team as Chase Young left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Young was clearly in significant pain and a cart was brought out for him, but the second-year star refused to get on it and walked off the field to the locker room with assistance.

Young was attempting to evade Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith on a pass rush when he fell to the ground despite minimal contact.

After heading to the locker room, Young was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team fears he tore his ACL but will undergo further tests to confirm.

Listen to DC sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Washington Football team gear

The injury occurred while Washington was leading the Bucs 13-0 in a surprising start to the game.

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin also exited the game before Young’s injury and was questionable to return.

Young, who was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, last season has15 tackles and 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through eight games this season.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Chase Young is getting an MRI amid fear that he tore ACL

The second season for Washington defensive end Chase Young could be over. Per a source with knowledge of the siaution, Young is currently getting an MRI to confirm the initial fear — that he tore his ACL. Young suffered the knee injury without contact during the first half of Sunday’s...
NFL
NBC Washington

Chase Young Ruled Out Vs. Tampa Bay After Suffering Knee Injury

Young ruled out vs. Tampa Bay after suffering knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington’s surprising and fun start against the Bucs on Sunday took on a completely new mood when Chase Young went down with an injury in the second quarter. Young was quickly ruled out with...
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Washington worries rusher Chase Young tore ACL in right knee

As it is, Chase Young’s second year in the NFL was not going according to plan, including just 1 1/2 sacks and criticism from none other than Washington coach Ron Rivera. Now the big question is whether Young’s season is over because of a torn ligament in his right knee.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
numberfire.com

Washington's Chase Young (ACL) done for 2021 season

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. Young had been off to a strong start in his second season, contributing as a near every-down player on the Football Team's deep defensive line. His presence setting the edge will be sorely missed on an already-struggling Football Team defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Washington's Chase Young suffers torn ACL in win over Buccaneers, Ron Rivera confirms

The Washington Football Team jumped out to a quick double-digit lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, going on to enjoy a 29-19 win over the defending champs, but it's a bitter-sweet victory. During the battle, they lost former first-round pick Chase Young, who was initially set to be carted off of the field before demanding to stand up -- then helped by trainers to the sideline and locker room. It was initially feared the dynamic young pass rusher suffered a torn ACL, but more tests were needed on Monday before that could be confirmed or ruled out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Donovan Smith
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Wft#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Acl#Washington Football
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy