WFT's Chase Young helped off field with knee injury, reportedly fear torn ACL

A very impressive start to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soured rather quickly in the second quarter for the Washington Football Team as Chase Young left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Young was clearly in significant pain and a cart was brought out for him, but the second-year star refused to get on it and walked off the field to the locker room with assistance.

Young was attempting to evade Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith on a pass rush when he fell to the ground despite minimal contact.

After heading to the locker room, Young was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team fears he tore his ACL but will undergo further tests to confirm.

The injury occurred while Washington was leading the Bucs 13-0 in a surprising start to the game.

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin also exited the game before Young’s injury and was questionable to return.

Young, who was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, last season has15 tackles and 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through eight games this season.

