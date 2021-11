So at what point did you finally give up on the world of The Walking Dead?. Was it when Negan turned Glenn and Abraham’s skulls into mashed potatoes with his bat five years ago on The Walking Dead? When the series’ nominal leader Rick Grimes was lifted off by a chopper for parts unknown in Season 9? When Madison or her son Nick were killed off in the offshoot series, Fear the Walking Dead, leaving behind a few less (and much-needed) charismatic characters? When, in the current season of that spinoff, Morgan had to shoot the zombie baby locked in a piece of luggage or poor Rufus the dog was killed?

