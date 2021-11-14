ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Beyond Meat Just Got Crushed Despite 13% Revenue Growth, Here's Why

By Rhian Hunt
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Beyond Meat’s fiscal third-quarter results included top-line growth and a steep net loss.
  • The company is looking to restaurant sales and cost reductions to get back on track.
  • Investors sent its stock down double digits following the report.

Seemingly repeating the pattern of "winning the lockdowns, losing the reopening" seen in other stocks that soared during the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) took a beating on the market after reporting its fiscal 2021 third-quarter results on Nov. 10. Revenue increased, but the company generated another net loss -- a much steeper loss, in fact, than Wall Street expected.

Add in the company's muted guidance, and the elements leading to a 15% plunge last week are easy to see. These developments set up a fairly bearish short-term outlook, and they raise red flags for the plant-based meat market overall.

Beyond's growth prospects aren't looking very tasty

The faux meat producer's most obvious miss was its profitability. The third-quarter net loss amounted to $54.8 million, nearly tripling the $19.3 million loss reported last year. For the first nine months of 2021, that figure has similarly worsened from $27.6 million to $101.7 million year over year.

While its net loss margin rose above 50% of revenue last quarter, adjusted losses per share of $0.87 also fell far short of the analyst consensus, which called for a loss of $0.39. This bottom-line miss likely accounted for much of the market's negative reaction -- but not all of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HORdj_0cwVhdXo00
Image source: Getty Images.

Turning to Beyond Meat's 12.7% year-over-year revenue growth, this looks like a win at first glance. However, digging deeper, investors can consider this result bad news, too. Management had to revise its third-quarter revenue outlook downward in late October as it realized results would come in way below the previous guidance it provided for $120 million to $140 million. And this latest result marked a significant deceleration from the 31.8% growth reported in the fiscal second quarter.

Furthermore, Beyond Meat is losing its momentum much faster than analysts previously expected. In Sept. 2020, a Forbes article cited consensus growth estimates for the company. After revenue surged 239% in 2019, analysts expected growth to slow to 61% in 2020 (Beyond Meat actually reported just 36.6% growth) and 17% by 2025.

The company is already reporting numbers well below that 2025 threshold, suggesting Beyond Meat's success is ebbing much faster than analysts expected.

Restaurants, competition, and Beyond Meat's future

Management's guidance calls for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to decline quarter over quarter to $85 million to $110 million. At the midpoint of that range, revenue will be down 4.3% year over year.

Interestingly, Beyond Meat seems eager to blame COVID-19 uncertainty for its latest performance. But recall the company initially enjoyed a sales boost from the pandemic. In fact, sales of plant-based meats overall were up 264% in just the first two months of 2020's stringent pandemic lockdowns. Now, management is warning investors its "operating environment continues to be affected by near-term uncertainty related to COVID-19."

During the earnings call, CEO Ethan Brown cited a list of both major and small restaurant chains currently featuring limited releases of Beyond Meat products in their menu selections. This includes the rollout of the McPlant burger at McDonald's, first tested in Europe and now available at some U.S. locations. While getting its plant-based meat into the planet's biggest fast food chain could be a "game-changer," real meat has been outperforming plant-based meat as restaurants reopen.

Planned cost-cutting measures are another possible source of good news, but the path Beyond Meat has blazed for meat alternatives has resulted in numerous faux meat competitors springing up, many of them owned or backed by well-established food companies with deep pockets and far-flung distribution networks.

While it might be possible to argue the stock's 32% decline year to date is a buying opportunity, that opportunity comes with high risk. For those still intrigued by the potential in plant-based meat, it's best to wait on the sidelines and track Beyond Meat's fight to become a sustainable growth story among food stocks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years (or Less)

Tandem Diabetes Care continues to make headway in the market for insulin pumps. Shopify has a long runway for growth in the buzzing e-commerce industry. Here's a simple, two-step plan to double your capital in the next half-decade. First, invest in high-quality, high-growth stocks. Second, wait. Hold on to shares of these companies throughout this period, even amid market downturns.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

What Nvidia's CEO Just Said Could Mean Billions in More Growth

Revenue from the professional visualization segment is accelerating. Over 700 companies are currently evaluating the use of Nvidia Omniverse. Nvidia sees the potential for millions of users of this new software platform. Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock price has stretched to a high valuation of 115 times earnings following another blockbuster earnings...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Loves These 3 Growth Stocks -- Should You?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a perennial Wall Street favorite that is still growing. Shopify is a go-to solution for companies setting up their e-commerce sites. Online fashion site Revolve has succeeded in appealing to younger shoppers. One of the core tenets of investing that people need to understand before they...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Monster Beverage: More Profit Pain Ahead

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is struggling with surging costs for input materials like aluminum. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Nov. 5 , Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Demitri Kalogeropoulos, discuss highlights from the company's latest earnings report, along with some reasons why it's not too late to buy the stock.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Products#Meat Market#Meats#Restaurants#Beyond Meat#Bynd
The Motley Fool

Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

Overzealous short-selling can sometimes be followed by a sharp rebound in a stock. Such surges often need a catalyst that has changed at least some investors' minds. Trying to anticipate when this might happen isn't a sound stock-picking strategy. If you're looking for some sort of investing edge, short squeezes...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Canopy Growth is an excellent position to penetrate the U.S. market, when it eventually opens up. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex is likely to be a key growth driver for many years. Investors in this industry need to be patient in order to reap big gains. Investing in the cannabis industry for...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Is This Fintech Dividend Stock Worth a Closer Look?

It might not seem that a massive fintech company like Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has much more room to grow, but don't be so sure. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Oct. 25, Fool.com contributor Jon Quast discusses Mastercard's business and growth potential with colleagues Matt Frankel and Jason Hall. Jon...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tyson Foods' Productivity Plans May Make It a Buy

Tyson performed well in its most recent quarterly report, beating analysts' expectations. Price increases fueled revenue gains despite a drop-off in volume. Its productivity plan includes features that could help address supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Posting beefy results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021, Tyson Foods...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Disruptive Tech Stocks That Can Supercharge Your Portfolio

DataDog has more customers paying more money for their observability services. Lemonade could become a lucrative rider for your portfolio. The global supply chain disruption is hitting this streaming pioneer, but not for long. Companies that are disrupting the status quo can sometimes be stellar investments. Well-known disruptors like Netflix...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things Investors Missed in Walmart's Earnings Announcement

Customer traffic trends are strong. Cash flow slowed, but only because Walmart is stocking up on products ahead of the holidays. Look for improving investor returns into 2022. It's no secret that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is having a great year. The world's leading retailer just announced stellar momentum heading into the peak holiday shopping season while boosting its earnings outlook for 2021.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Poshmark Stock Is Down Since Its IPO

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) has struggled since its IPO, with the stock down roughly 80% since its debut earlier this year. Shares have tumbled as the pandemic tailwinds have faded, but is there hope for a recovery?. In this episode of "Upgrade or Topgrade" recorded on Nov. 12, Millionacres Editor Deidre Woollard...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Surefire Stocks to Buy in the Next Bear Market

The top consumer brands tend to remain popular, or recover popularity, once bear markets end. The need for good, unbiased investment research never changes, either. Don't read too much into a temporary decline in sales and earnings linked to recessions that might spark bear markets. With the S&P 500 now...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Kohl's Stock Is a Great Buy After Earnings

The department store chain reported another big earnings beat on Thursday, as adjusted EPS more than doubled compared to Q3 2019 last quarter. Kohl's stock trades for just eight times its updated full-year EPS guidance. New merchandise initiatives and aggressive share buybacks offer investors plenty of reasons for optimism. Kohl's...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Sweetgreen Soared on Market Debut Despite Profitability Struggles

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief at IPOEdge.com, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to talk about Sweetgreen's monster first day of trading and whether or not the company is being overvalued. "It takes a long time for a company of this kind to prove its track record, and they haven't done it yet," he said. He noted that the company is worth more than Shake Shack at its current market cap.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why You Should Buy This Explosive Growth Stock Before Earnings

Applied Materials will release earnings on Thursday, Nov. 18. Strong demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment should help deliver terrific results. Applied Materials stock is trading cheap and is expected to deliver robust long-term growth. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock has been in fine form on the market in 2021. Shares of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy