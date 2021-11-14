Two Sides of One Canvas: Turner Center welcomes artists Harry Ally, Trevor Dunn

VALDOSTA — Two new exhibits opened Monday at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, showcasing an arts center newcomer and an artist who is well established at the center and in venues across the nation.

Matrimony and Masterpieces

Harry Ally has come home.

The 50-year art veteran unveiled “Harry and Suzanne Ally, The Artist and the Muse” during a reception at the Turner Center.

Ally has 40 pieces in the show while his wife, Suzanne, who he affectionally called “Suzy,” has six small pieces.

Their work hangs in the Sallie and Harmon Boyette Gallery at the arts center.

Ally called the collection his “personal diary,” offering viewers a glimpse of who he is as a person.

He currently lives in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, with his wife but made a visit to the Turner Center Monday for opening night.

Ally is a retired professor from Valdosta State University, where he taught for 27 years.

He is now professor emeritus at VSU, according to the Turner Center.

He has participated in Turner’s DrawProject. He said he’s also been featured in the center’s Spring Into Art exhibition.

For him, opening the show Monday evening felt “good; it’s like a homecoming,” he said.

Ally is a Texas Christian University graduate, earning a bachelor’s in fine arts. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a master’s in fine arts.

His work has been featured in a number of national and international shows and he said he’s received a few awards in juried exhibitions.

His career began in oil painting before venturing into tar, Georgia red clay, fabrics, sticks, stones, acrylics and texture paint.

“Recently, drawing has become really important, especially charcoal,” Ally said. “Just love everything about charcoal: the rich deep blacks, the gradations, how it smears, how it can be erased (and) manipulated. … It’s amazing stuff and it’s so forgiving.”

He finds inspiration in his wife, Suzanne. He said she influences his artistry.

“She is not only my muse but she’s been the mad scientist behind the scene. She experiments with materials and develops new techniques in painting, which I have adopted in my work. I’d probably still be painting solely with oils without her,” Ally said.

“My entire graduate thesis exhibition was based on images of her. Suzanne also has a BFA degree from TCU and was awarded the prestigious Nordan Fine Arts scholarship in painting as an undergraduate.”

The couple contrast one another in their artistry; Ally painting as a “compulsion” with “blinders on” and his wife blending art and life as she is a “renaissance woman,” Ally said.

Other impacts are sculptors Stephen De Staebler and Manuel Neri.

He likes classical Greek and Roman sculptures with missing limbs and the original surface whiteness, as well as the small prehistoric Venus of Willendorf sculpture.

Ally’s favorite contemporary artist is Anselm Kiefer.

In the past, he’s been represented by Lowe Gallery in Atlanta and Santa Monica, the Soren Christensen in New Orleans, Stricoff Fine Arts in New York City and the Craighead Green Gallery in Dallas.

Mason Fine Art Gallery in Atlanta currently represents Ally.

New Guy in Town

The exhibition name, “If the River was Fire,” is fitting for clay artist Trevor Dunn, who has 42 pieces scattered throughout Josette’s Gallery at the arts center.

“The name of the exhibition takes from the process of firing the work with wood,” he said. “The flow of the flame and the deposition of ash contribute to the development of the surfaces. A visual sense of history is recorded on the pieces and tells a story of (their) placement in the kiln.”

Dunn is a first-timer at the Turner Center and said he is excited to have a solo show at the center.

“Having the opportunity to show a larger collection of works helps patrons get a better understanding of the aesthetic of the pieces and allows for a chance to delve deeper into the concepts that drive the work,” he said.

As viewers walk through Josette’s Gallery, Dunn hopes they will embrace the exhibit’s message of slowing down and connecting with others.

He believes people are consistently distracted and easily lose track of life’s most important aspects.

“Mediated experiences on electronic devices continue to vie for our time and attention,” he said. “I love modern technology, but I find it increasingly difficult to not get too sucked into mediated experiences. I regularly strive to carve out time to have true and meaningful experiences with family and friends.”

Inspiration for the artwork varies, speaking to Dunn’s fascination with the concept of exponential growth and the pandemic and his love for surfing, skateboarding, mountain biking and hiking in southern Utah.

One of his pieces, “Zero Alone is Nothing” focuses on the “conspicuous consumption of anything that distracts us from staying on track with our life goals.”

Dunn said he is a person easily captivated by material items that are not life-fulfilling, such as surfboards and skateboards.

Building a skateboard in a college humanities class introduced Dunn to art.

He is a University of South Florida graduate and earned a master’s of fine arts from Utah State University.

“The completion of the surfboard helped me overcome fears of making art and gave me the confidence to pursue my interest in art,” Dunn said. “I soon found my love of ceramics at the Centre Studios at the University of South Florida.”

As a graduate student, he studied ceramics in Jingdezhen, China.

Dunn utilizes ceramics to explore ceremonial objects, sculptural forms, utilitarian pots and large vessels.

American artists Richard Serra and Bruce Nauman are his influences.

Dunn taught ceramics and sculpture classes at the San Juan College from 1999-2006, according to a statement from the Turner Center.

He has led wood firing, salt/soda firing and kiln building workshops throughout the country and has lectured internationally, the statement read.

He is a 2009 recipient of the Graduate Student Fellowship award from the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts for “a proposed study and film project in Jianxi, China,” according to the statement.

Dunn now works as an assistant professor of ceramics at the University of North Florida, according to the statement.

Both Ally and Dunn’s exhibits will be open to the public through Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Visit turnercenter.org, or call (229) 247-2787, for more information.