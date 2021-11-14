Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes

For the longest time, the movies that were based on Stephen King’s stories had one huge failing: they absolutely missed the point of the book. Okay, in all fairness a few of them hit the point but still fell far short of the mark when it came to the entertainment factor they were meant to bring to the screen. Needful Things, one of King’s best stories, is among those that were supposed to be great but ended up being little more than a romp through a story that covered barely anything that the book had to offer. The store in the movie paled by comparison to the store in the book, which always had some sort of oddity that any given person might look at and become sure was something that they absolutely had to have. And the price, that was one of the best parts of the story. Each item didn’t cost much, until it did, since the price of each collectible in Leland Gaunt’s shop came with a steep price that would eventually include one’s immortal soul, after a bit of mischief had been accomplished. What ended up being harmless fun and pranks however soon turned deadly since at some point people were being forced to wind each other up in ways that would only end badly.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO