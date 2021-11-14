ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

REVIEW: Moments of bliss in Mahler’s Fourth with Gaffigan, CSO

By Janelle Gelfand
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The most breathtaking moment in Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 in G Major, performed by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, arrived in the third movement. Entitled “Ruhevoll,” German for “peaceful,” it had a poignant, tender quality. That moment perfectly set up the visionary finale, a setting for soprano solo describing a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
chicagoclassicalreview.com

Chen delivers consummate Bruch performance with Janowski, CSO

Marek Janowski returned to the helm of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra this week to present a straightforward program of familiar fare. These concerts mark his first visit to Orchestra Hall since his 2018 CSO debut. Though Janowski’s arrival was somewhat imperiled by pandemic-related travel restrictions, the chief conductor of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Guess what? Mahler’s back

Alastair Macaulay reviews last night’s Philharmonia concert at the Royal Festival Hall:. Philharmonia Orchestra 2021.xi.12 Beethoven; Mahler – The Song of the Earth. On Thursday, Alina Ibragimova took possession of Beethoven’s violin concerto at the Royal Festival Hall – and was in turn possessed by it. One moment, this Russian-British violinist was spinning single soft threads of sound, drawing the house into her spell – the next, she was churning furiously through rapid passagework, as if convulsed by the composer’s agenda.
MUSIC
chicagoclassicalreview.com

In a rousing return, Hrůša ignites with CSO in Dvořák rarity

In 2017 Jakub Hrůša made one of the most successful Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts of the past decade. In the CSO’s first complete performance of Má vlast in 34 years, the Czech conductor led a vivid, richly idiomatic performance of Smetana’s nationalistic epic. On Thursday night Hrůša made his much-anticipated...
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Was Mahler strictly for the birds?

On Sunday 7th November, before Hilary Hahn’s stunning performances of Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending and Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto with standing ovations and two encores, there was a performance of Gabriella Smith’s highly original orchestral piece Tumblebird Contrails. played by the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Elim Chan. (review here).
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Charleston City Paper

Catch the Stars of the CSO showcase at Gaillard Center

According to Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist Charles Messersmith, the Stars of the CSO show at Gaillard Center is going to be once-in-a-lifetime — except we get two chances to catch the performance, Nov. 19 and 20. In addition to Messersmith, the CSO will be showcasing violinist Yuriy Bekker, violist...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Cso#Orchestra Music#Music Criticism#G Major#German#The Cleveland Orchestra#Palau De Les Arts#Fourth Symphony#Scherzo
abcnews4.com

Stars of the CSO

The Charleston Symphony presents “Stars of the CSO” Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20 at the Gaillard Center. The concert features four of the CSO’s principal chair musicians as soloists in some of the best music written for their instruments. The Charleston Symphony is thrilled to bring full audiences...
CHARLESTON, SC
Cincinnati Business Courier

UC professor among 3 recipients of prestigious $100K inclusion grant

A University of Cincinnati faculty member is among three recipients of a $100,000 grant for projects that support diversity, equity and inclusion. Sphinx Organization has announced three recipients of its Sphinx Venture Fund for 2022, which meet the fund’s mission to support initiatives designed to solve a challenge or an issue related to DEI in classical music.
CINCINNATI, OH
theparisreview.org

The Review’s Review: Moral Suasion

I am not sure I will ever agree with the viability of the political trajectory traced in Kim Stanley Robinson’s The Ministry for the Future; I don’t think we are going to survive by successfully convincing an administrative class—through science or terror or moral suasion—to administer the world better until climate collapse is averted. But so what? You don’t read books because they say what you already believe. You read books because they take the problem seriously, take the world seriously, don’t counterfeit the dimensions of the predicament. Or, those are at least some reasons to read books, and The Ministry for the Future is one of very few that satisfy those imperatives for me. Interestingly, his books, including this one, are often classified as “Hard SF,” meaning they are based in careful and arguably wonky extensions of hard science. Yes and no. Certainly they take science very seriously, and Robinson is wildly erudite and engaged in such matters. But Robinson’s books have over the last decade increasingly understood that the underlying problem is not science, and therefore has no scientific solution; it lies in political economy, and a sustained change that might preserve the possibility of human flourishing has to happen there. I think that should complicate the categories a little. In any regard, the book is real thinking and real invention, operating at the scale of the whole, which is really the place to be these days. —Joshua Clover.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Reel Change: Nicholas Britell, Kris Bowers and Hildur Guðnadóttir to Play at Walt Disney Concert Hall

For Kris Bowers, “not much can beat the feeling of being in the room when a group of musicians pours their heart into a piece of music — especially when it’s your own.” It’s an emotion the Emmy-winning composer and jazz pianist hopes to capture with “Reel Change: The New Era of Film Music,” a concert series built alongside fellow composers Nicholas Britell and Hildur Guðnadóttir in collaboration with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Taking place Nov. 19-21 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the three individually curated programs shine a spotlight on the next generation of composers across film, television and...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

So Mahler was not cuckoo, after all

Further to yesterday’s lively tweeting on this site, we have received this impressive contribution from Matthijs Boumans, editor of Mahler Nieuws, organ of the Gustav Mahler Society in the Netherlands. Matthijs has excavated a Dutch article from 1904 by Jac. P. Thijsse, a well-known Dutch conservationist:. Eerst riep hij behoorlijk...
ANIMALS
NME

The Who’s Roger Daltrey labels The Rolling Stones “a mediocre pub band”

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has criticised The Rolling Stones, calling them “a mediocre pub band”. In a new interview with the Coda Collection, Daltrey reflected on The Who’s history, and was asked about their contemporaries, including the Stones and Led Zeppelin. When discussing the Stones, Daltrey first took the...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Trouble in Mind’ Review: A Timely Broadway Play Elevated by a Stellar Cast

Alice Childress’ timely play “Trouble in Mind” is finally getting its Broadway debut — after a 65-year wait. The late playwright’s first full-length work, about discrimination and imbalanced power dynamics in the theater industry, was produced Off Broadway in 1955 with the plan of moving it to Broadway in 1957. However, Childress refused to bow to the demands of producers who urged her to “tone down” the play’s powerful conclusion. It’s a good thing she didn’t. Without the last 20 minutes of this show, “Trouble in Mind” would be a draggy play about Black people working in a theater industry that...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Hollywood Music in Media Awards Honor Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Rufus Wainwright and More

Honors were given out in more than 30 categories at Wednesday’s 12th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, with singer-songwriters like Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Adam Levine and Rufus Wainwright being celebrated in the live webcast as well as composers including Hans Zimmer, Rachel Portman, Alberto Iglesias and Nicholas Britell. The HMMAs reward songwriters, composers and even performers in fields that include not just film and TV work but everything from video games to commercials to theme park music. Film nominations are given in multiple genres, which allows for a series of short lists that members of the Academy’s music branch may end...
MUSIC
Variety

Tate McRae, Ari Lennox, IDK and More Light Up Apple Music’s 2021 ‘Carols Covered’ Playlist

Apple Music has released an expanded, exclusive holiday collection with its second annual “Carols Covered” playlist, available in Spatial Audio. The playlist will launch with 15 songs November 19, and then an additional 10 from artists around the world will be added in the following weeks — available for just 90 days. The tracklist and artist quotes are below; participating artists are: Ari Lennox, Eden Prince x Karen Harding, Eslabon Armando, Gabby Barrett, Griff,  IDK, Jay Wheeler, Joy Oladokun, Karen Harding, Shenseea, Sofi Tukker, Tai Verdes, Tate McRae, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tauren Wells, Wolf Alice, and international artists  Angus & Julia...
MUSIC
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy