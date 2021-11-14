Avril Lavigne shares major celebratory clip from incredible Malibu home

Avril Lavigne was the anti-Britney. She was for pop music what Tracy Beaker was for children’s telly. Parents watched their kids with a cautious eye when they got a bit too invested in Avril’s iconic, post-grunge bad girl antics. A rock chick to the bone, a knack for big choruses and anthemic pop punk stadium fillers – Avril is one of the best selling Canadian artists of all time and has defined our generation as a great singer-songwriter doing something different to the major label chart sound. With the release of her new single Bite Me, her first under her new home with Travis Barker’s DTA record label, never has there been a more apt time to get all 32 Avril Lavigne singles ranked from worst to best. How does the new single stack up? You’ll have to both read on. But most importantly, you’ll have to rock on.

