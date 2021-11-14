ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne shares major celebratory clip from incredible Malibu home

By Ahad Sanwari
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvril Lavigne is living it up as she marked a major return to form last week with her first bit of original music in two years. The singer shared a clip on her Instagram Stories where she wowed fans with not only a stunning outfit, but also her stunning...

Avril Lavigne announces release of new single Bite Me dropping this Wednesday

Avril Lavigne has announced her new single Bite Me will drop this Wednesday (November 10). Bite Me will be the first release since the Canadian pop=punk icon signed with with DTA Records, co-founded by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, last week. DTA is technically a subsidiary of Elektra Records, itself owned by Warner Music Group.
Avril Lavigne: Travis Barker just gets me

Avril Lavigne says Travis Barker "just gets her". The 'When You're Gone' hitmaker has just released her debut song on the Blink-182 rocker's DTA Records, 'Bite Me'. And the 37-year-old star has explained the reason she chose to sign to his label was that it was a "natural fit" as they always have a "blast" in the studio together and he allows her creative freedom.
Avril Lavigne, B.I, and More Best New Music Friday

The playlist is loaded with goodies this week. Avril Lavigne prepped our musical palettes on Hump Day with “Bite Me,” and things only got better from there. B.I premiered his solo half-album, Cosmos, and Atarashii Gakko! followed suit with their debut EP, Snacktime. Lennon Stella got carried away on an impenetrable “Bubble,” and Fijan rap sensation Jesswar gave Rihanna her flowers with an assist from Erica Banks.
Avril Lavigne debuts new locks as she shares new music teaser

Avril Lavigne kept the excitement among her fanbase going as she shared a special new teaser clip from her upcoming new single. The singer-songwriter posted a short video on her Instagram page from her TikTok, where she jammed to the song, titled BITE ME, on her guitar. She also sang...
Avril Lavigne Is Back in Her Pop-Punk Era on New Single ‘Bite Me’

If you’ve been wishing Avril Lavigne were here — as in feeling the current music scene’s pop-punk revival — you’re in luck. Lavigne released her first new solo song since 2019, “Bite Me,” on November 10, inaugurating her new deal with Travis Barker’s own DTA Records. And after her foray into inspirational rock on 2019’s Head Above Water, “Bite Me” arrives as a full-fledged pop-punk banger, nothing complicated about it. “It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you,” Lavigne said in a press release. Along with releasing the song on his label, Barker co-produced the song, more than a decade after he contributed drums to Lavigne’s 2007 album, The Best Damn Thing. Also co-producing is Lavigne’s boyfriend, Mod Sun, with whom she duets on his song “Flames” from the beginning of the year.
Avril Lavigne – “Bite Me”

A few years ago, Avril Lavigne mounted a disappointing comeback, putting out an album of middling adult-contempo balladry instead of embracing the pop-punk sound that made her a sonic touchstone for a whole crop of rising indie artists. But pop-punk has infiltrated the mainstream once again, and Lavigne has now returned to the sound that made her.
Avril Lavigne Releases First New Music Since 2019

After teasing the song on social media last week, Avril Lavigne has official released “Bite Me,” her first new music since 2019. A short snip of the song on TikToc has already amassed over 10 million views. It doubles as a label debut for Travis Barker’s DTA Records. Avril said...
Avril Lavigne Reveals Video for Pop-Punk Return ‘Bite Me’

UPDATE: Avril Lavigne has now revealed the video for "Bite Me," directed by Hanna Lux Davis. The clip, seen below, features a guest turn from Travis Barker. Avril Lavigne is back in the pop-punk world, serving up her latest single "Bite Me." It's the first piece of new music for Lavigne since she recently aligned herself with Travis Barker's DTA Records.
The Voice: Avril Lavigne On Why She Gave 'Breakaway' To Kelly Clarkson

Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has revealed why she gave the song, "Breakaway," to The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. Back in 2004, Kelly Clarkson released the hit song, which peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song was also featured on the Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement soundtrack and clips from the film appeared in the music video for the song. Avril's original demo recording was leaked in 2014 and is available on YouTube for fans to listen to.
Avril Lavigne is a woman scorned in new video for “Bite Me”

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and Avril Lavigne‘s new video for “Bite Me” proves it. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the clip finds a ticked-off Avril meeting up with Travis Barker — whose label she’s now signed to — and heading off to confront the man who did her wrong. With them is a pack of musclebound, scary-looking guys who are all wearing, um, ballet tutus.
Attention rock chicks! Every Avril Lavigne single ranked from worst to best

Avril Lavigne was the anti-Britney. She was for pop music what Tracy Beaker was for children’s telly. Parents watched their kids with a cautious eye when they got a bit too invested in Avril’s iconic, post-grunge bad girl antics. A rock chick to the bone, a knack for big choruses and anthemic pop punk stadium fillers – Avril is one of the best selling Canadian artists of all time and has defined our generation as a great singer-songwriter doing something different to the major label chart sound. With the release of her new single Bite Me, her first under her new home with Travis Barker’s DTA record label, never has there been a more apt time to get all 32 Avril Lavigne singles ranked from worst to best. How does the new single stack up? You’ll have to both read on. But most importantly, you’ll have to rock on.
Inside Avril Lavigne's jaw-dropping $7.8m Malibu mansion

Avril Lavigne is living the life of luxury inside her gorgeous $7.8million home in Malibu, which was completely revamped for a contemporary feel after being built in the 1960s. The Canadian singer purchased the single-story property at the end of 2020, and it boasts breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean...
The Pop Stop: Avril Lavigne, Mitski, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
Avril Lavigne’s Pop-Punk Style Has Barely Changed in 20 Years. That’s a Good Thing

In Avril Lavigne’s new music video, “Bite Me,” the Canadian punk-pop singer struts down an alleyway with Travis Barker while wearing a graffiti’d moto jacket, a plaid miniskirt, and patent, over-the-knee boots. The outfit could have easily been from the 2000s, when she ruled the charts with songs like “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” and “Nobody’s Home.” The new song is not a comeback, per se; Lavigne released an album, Head Above Water, in 2019 (her first since 2013’s Avril Lavigne). But now she’s back on the scene with the fiery new video, and she’s looking like she never left. Almost two decades after cementing her signature look, the star hasn’t given up on her plaids, studs, and skulls. Her hair is even dip-dyed pink, just as it was when she sang, “Hell yeah, I’m the motherfuckin’ princess!”
Cut Through the Noise: Little Mix, Avril Lavigne, Mitski

Welcome to “Cut Through the Noise,” an entertainment column from the St. Louis Park Echo covering new music releases. Every week, a different Echo staffer takes on the role as writer, reviewing recent single releases from a variety of artists. Little Mix — ‘Between Us’ ★★☆☆☆. Little Mix’s latest single...
Avril Lavigne comments on the pop-punk revival in new interview

Last week, Avril Lavigne celebrated her debut on Travis Barker’s DTA Records with the release of the single “Bite Me.” In a recent interview, the artist also expressed her thoughts on the current state of the pop-punk scene. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lavigne discussed...
