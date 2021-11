It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while. The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.

NBA ・ 21 DAYS AGO