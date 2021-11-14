ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Man wanted in connection with aggravated assault in Augusta

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
 6 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say 31-year-old Joshua Do is wanted for an aggravated assault following an incident in the 2300 block of Plantation Road on Saturday, November 13.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

WJBF

Suspicious death investigation underway in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a suspicious death on the 1900 block of Olive Road in Augusta. Deputies responded to the incident around 10:25 p.m. Friday night.  The death is still being investigated by CID.  The sheriff’s office reports there is no further information.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in Felycya Harris murder investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Jerrome Tyvone Miller in the murder of Felycya Harris. Deputies found Harris unresponsive October 3, 2020 at the 3600 block of Meadowlark Rd. On November 19, 2021, Investigators arrested Jerrome Tyvone Miller and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Goodale Park in Grovetown closed due to intentional damages

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Goodale Park in Grovetown is closed. Officials say the closure is due to criminal damages to the pavilion area and the dog park, thus making the area unsafe. The damages are extensive and were caused by a vehicle intentionally. Chief Kitchens has assigned criminal investigators to this incident and and they […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Two people hospitalized after shooting on Warren St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting Thursday on Warren Street in Augusta. Thursday at 7:50 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Warren Street in reference to a shooting.  Deputies discovered the victim, 24-year-old Keyshawn Ramsey, was shot one time in the stomach, had a […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Jenkins County Jane Doe

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Valentines Day 1988, a man discovered a woman’s body inside of a dumpster near Millen, Georgia. Now, after more than 30 years, a question still asked by people throughout Jenkins County is what happened. “It was a big topic that day at work,” shared Jenkins County Sheriff Robert Oglesby. […]
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Burke County Sheriff files suit against commissioners

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is petitioning Burke County Superior Court to require the Burke County Board of Commissioners to turn over control of the Sheriff’s Office budget to the Sheriff. He is claiming his Office is being blocked from performing necessary personnel decisions and managerial duties because of the Burke County Commissions’ […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Investigation continuing after decomposed body found in Jackson, S.C.

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) —An investigation is continuing following the discovery of a body in Jackson, South Carolina. “It is a quiet neighborhood,” Jackson Police Chief Kevin Liles told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the community. “There’s usually no issues like this at all and that’s how we try to keep it,” he […]
JACKSON, SC
WJBF

Emanuel County Murder suspect found after extensive search

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Approximately 9:00 p.m. Thursday night, Stillmore Police Department and the Emanuel Co Sheriff’s Office responded to an altercation between two men. Upon arrival, officers found one individual was deceased and the other had fled. A diligent search of the area began. A short time later, Swainsboro PD officers & K9 […]
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Accident closes WB lanes on I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries on I-20 Westbound in Aiken County at mile marker 11. The accident was called in to emergency dispatch at 5:49 p.m. Aiken County dispatch says that all Westbound lanes are currently blocked while crews respond.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Accidental gun discharge creates chaos at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say they’ve given the all-clear at Atlanta’s airport after a gun accidentally went off in the facility’s security screening area, causing chaos. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials said on Twitter that there was no active shooter at the airport. Atlanta Police said no one was reported injured. Airport officials said the discharge […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

2015 Millen, Ga murder investigation ends in arrest six years later

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made six years after a man was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Millen. The GBI arrested and charged 53-year-old Teresa Kim Mobley Wednesday with one count of Murder, in connection to the death of Kenith Scott, in Millen, GA. 52-year-old Scott was found stabbed […]
MILLEN, GA
WJBF

FBI Atlanta: Scammers impersonating Georgia law enforcement, victims being asked to send videos of self-strip search

GEORGIA (WRBL) – FBI Atlanta shared a news release with media outlets warning the public of a phone scam where scammers are impersonating local law enforcement. Victims have been receiving calls in reference to outstanding warrants or fines that demand payment to be cleared. According to FBI Atlanta, scammers are utilizing spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
WJBF

Crash on Jefferson Davis Hwy at Hitchcock Pkwy blocks roadway

AIKEN COUNTY S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in front of Sams Club on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County. It happened around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Dispatch confirms that a vehicle was overturned and injuries are reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

