Man wanted in connection with aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say 31-year-old Joshua Do is wanted for an aggravated assault following an incident in the 2300 block of Plantation Road on Saturday, November 13.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

