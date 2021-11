It marks a confirmation of what we already knew, but it is no less devastating. Chase Young’s second year in the NFL is over. Coach Ron Rivera on Monday said Young will miss the season, and while it is notable that Rivera would only say it was a "leg injury,'' without specifying whether it was a torn ACL, the point is the same: Young's season was not going well enough before Sunday's 29-19 win over Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO