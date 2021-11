Oleg Sentsov’s Ukrainian crime drama Rhino has won the prize for best film at the 2021 Stockholm International Film Festival. Serhii Filimonov was honored as best actor for his starring performance in Rhino as a gangster rising through the ranks in the lawless world of post-Cold War Ukraine. Senstov was only able to make the film after spending five years as a political prisoner in Russia (he was arrested and changed for “plotting terrorist acts” after protesting Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014). Ruth Wilson won the best actress award in Stockholm for her role in Harry Wootliff’s True Things, in which she...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO