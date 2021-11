By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — Forty-five to seven. Forty-freaking-five. To. Seven. Any way you slice that, it is a first-class, no-doubt-about it thumping. A whooping. A complete and total blowout. That’s what the Patriots earned on Sunday, forcing the Browns to mentally check out before the third quarter even came to an end. When the final whistle mercifully sounded, it was done: 45-7. Gross. Considering the way it ended, it would be ludicrous to say that the game could have gone differently. Yet … entertain this notion. The Patriots got run over on the opening drive. D’Ernest Johnson ran wild. Carl Davis committed...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO