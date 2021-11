SUMTER, S.C. — One man is in custody following the death of his girlfriend according to Sumter County sheriff's deputies. Now, we also know the name of the victim. The Sumter County coroner has identified a body found previously as Cashell Dawn Woods, 48 of Horatio. The coroner said she was shot to death. Her body was found in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of Horatio-Hagood Road in Sumter County.

SUMTER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO