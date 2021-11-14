ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

High winds, outages possible Monday for metro area, central Oregon

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory effective Monday for the greater Portland metro area and portions of central Oregon.

NWS warned the communities of possible tree limbs and loose objects becoming projectiles as a result of wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph. Isolated power outages are also a possibility, according to NWS.

Officials urged the public to secure outdoor items and drive cautiously.

The advisory lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for the following cities: Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Washougal, Yacolt, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Amboy, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton and Dallas.

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

