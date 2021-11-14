Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff

One man is in custody after barricading himself in a home in the 1000 block of West Sterling Drive, Salt Lake City Police announced Sunday.

According to SLCPD, the call came in to dispatch at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a passerby was flagged down by the female victim stating she had been injured and threatened by her husband. Paramedics transported her to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening head injury.

While patrol officers were investigating, the suspect exited the home. After a brief verbal exchange, he went back into the home and barricaded himself inside. The victim informed the responding officers that the suspect was in possession of a firearm and had brandished it while making threatening statements to her and her daughter.

A perimeter was set up around the home, and officers attempted communication by phone and loudspeaker. The suspect did not initially respond, prompting the on-scene incident commander to request assistance from SLCPD SWAT and SLCPD crisis negotiators. As they arrived, the suspect exited the home and peacefully surrendered.

The incident is now being investigated by SLCPD detectives.