Big Stone Gap, VA

Local law enforcement agencies, first responders pay tribute to Big Stone Gap officer killed in the line of duty

By Colleen Guerry, Gary Boyer
 6 days ago

(WFXR) — Local law enforcement and emergency response agencies have taken to social media to pay tribute to Officer Michael Chandler from the Big Stone Gap Police Department, who died after being involved in a shooting on Saturday.

Body of fallen Big Stone Gap officer to be escorted home from Roanoke Monday

Below are some of the tributes WFXR News found online:

Michael Chandler
First responders help rescue dog from Nelson County mine shaft

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A group of first responders was called out to the southern part of Nelson County to save a dog who had fallen into an abandoned mine shaft over the weekend. The Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Department says ‘Dusty’ was missing for more than 24 hours by the time her owners […]
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Third crash reported this week involving a Henry County school bus

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a Henry County school bus and a Ford truck were involved in a head-on collision Friday morning. This marks the third crash this week involving a school bus in Henry County. According to Virginia State Police, the collision took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
‘Cones with a Cop’ brings kids and officers together for fun partnership with Homestead Creamery, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

WIRTZ, Va. (WFXR) — Homestead Creamery and Franklin County’s Office of the Sheriff partnered up for ‘Cones with a Cop’ Wednesday, Nov. 10. At the Homestead Creamery located at 7254 Booker T. Washington Hwy, deputies and local residents were able to talk with one another over a discounted cone of ice cream. The sheriff’s office […]
WIRTZ, VA
UPDATE: Crash cleared along Route 57 Alternate in Henry County

UPDATE 10:37 a.m.: According to VDOT, crews have cleared the scene of Friday morning’s crash in Henry County and reopened all lanes along State Route 57 Alternate near Route 683. HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Henry County, motorists may run into delays Friday morning because of a vehicle crash blocking off State Route 57 […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
